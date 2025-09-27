Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: Fever star performance amid back issues in Game 3 against Aces explored (Sep. 26, 2025 WNBA Semifinal)

Lexie Hull has been crucial for the Indiana Fever in this season's playoffs. The Fever guard has not just been giving her everything on the floor, but she has shown up in the series despite her back injury.

In Game 2, Hull put up a valiant effort on both ends, trying to keep the Fever in the game. However, Indiana faced a blowout loss. On Friday, Hull continued where she left off in Game 2, logging early 10 points in the game, leading the Fever scorers among Indiana players.

In a closely contested game, the Fever trailed by 34-35 at halftime.

Lexie Hull's hustle on both ends proved to be tremendous in keeping the Fever in the game. She led her team both in assists and rebounds. In the third quarter, the Fever attacked the Aces and took a quick one-point lead, which they later extended to 3 points.

With the score tied at 42, Hull made a huge 3-pointer to give her team a 45-42 lead. However, Hull quickly got in foul trouble. In the third quarter, Stephanie White decided to sit her hottest player with 4 fouls.

