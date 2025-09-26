  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Bring the black eyes back": Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham drop raw reactions to Lexie Hull's rallying cry ahead of Game 3

"Bring the black eyes back": Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham drop raw reactions to Lexie Hull's rallying cry ahead of Game 3

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 26, 2025 05:13 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
"Bring the black eyes back": Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham drop raw reactions to Lexie Hull's rallying cry ahead of Game 3. (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham will watch as Lexie Hull and the rest of the Indiana Fever compete in Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. The series is tied 1-1 after the Aces responded to the Fever’s Game 1 victory with a blowout win in Game 2. Indiana holds home-court advantage, with the next two games scheduled to be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

Ahead of the all-important matchup, Hull issued a rallying cry by posting on Instagram. The former Stanford guard shared pictures of herself in a Fever jersey and wrote a concise caption reminding fans to stand behind their team on Friday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lexie Hull used an unusual font in her caption and Caitlin Clark didn’t waste any time mocking her teammate for the choice. On the flip side, Sophie Cunningham shifted the focus to Hull’s black eye, a result of her fearless play earlier in the season, constantly putting her body on the line and standing her ground against excessive physicality.

"Caption gave me a migraine. Never again," Clark commented.
Ad
"Bring the black eyes back," Cunningham wrote.
(Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)
(Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Hull was listed as "probable" on the team’s injury report on the eve of Game 3. The Fever forward is dealing with a back issue she sustained in Game 1 of the ongoing semifinals. She was listed as questionable ahead of Game 2 but was cleared to play just before tipoff.

Ad

Caitlin Clark hyped as playoff games return to Indiana

In the first-round series against the Atlanta Dream, the Indiana Fever hosted their first playoff home game in nine years. Caitlin Clark didn’t suit up for that contest, but Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and the rest of the team got the job done, making it a memorable night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

The Fever will play two semifinal games at home and Clark is excited at the prospect of playoff action returning to her building. The Fever’s social media team shared a post on Instagram with the caption "no place like home," and Clark dropped an unmissable reaction in the comments.

"Putting my glasses on," Clark wrote.
(Credit: Indiana Fever/ Instagram)
(Credit: Indiana Fever/ Instagram)

Speaking of Clark’s health, the Fever point guard has not yet fully recovered from her injury. According to Indiana insider Scott Agness, the two-time All-Star hasn’t resumed full running in practice and is still favoring her left ankle.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications