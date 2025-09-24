"Been on the ground a little more this series": Lexie Hull breaks silence on physicality after hitting the deck multiple times

Lexie Hull joined Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White and the Las Vegas Aces coach in candidly speaking out about the level of physicality during the ongoing semifinal series. Hull is known for her defensive brilliance as she seldom shies away from putting her body on the line, whether it’s to take a charge or force a turnover.In the current series against the Aces, the former Stanford forward has hit the deck multiple times. But that isn’t surprising as it has been a theme throughout the course of the season. The physical edge Hull brings to the Fever is what makes her the heart and soul of the franchise.Even for Hull, though, the level of physicality in the semifinals has been a challenge to cope with. Still, the Fever forward refuses to stay down, continuing to give her blood and sweat to the team.&quot;It feels like a physical game every game,&quot; Hull said. &quot;It feels like it's been a physical season. I have been on the ground a little bit more in this series so far. We just keep getting back up, that's all you can really say.&quot;In Game 1, Lexie Hull was knocked to the floor twice by A’ja Wilson. Despite not getting a whistle on either play, the Fever forward refused to complain. In fact, Sophie Cunningham found a hilarious way to compliment Hull for putting her body on the line and absorbing physical blows to disrupt the opposition’s offensive rhythm.The constant physical beatdown took a toll on Hull, who reported back issues and was listed as questionable for Game 2. Despite not being at 100% health, the 3-and-D specialist suited up for the Fever and left everything on the floor on Tuesday.Lexie Hull creates Indiana Fever history in Game 2Lexie Hull tied the Indiana Fever franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game during the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. The former Stanford standout knocked down five shots from beyond the arc, finishing with 15 points on 5 of 16 shooting, including 5 of 11 from deep.The Fever have a two-day gap before hosting the Aces in Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The break will give Hull valuable time to rest, recover and receive treatment for her back issue.