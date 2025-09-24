  • home icon
  "There would be fights": Becky Hammon sends searing warning to Fever as physicality spirals 'out of control'

"There would be fights": Becky Hammon sends searing warning to Fever as physicality spirals 'out of control'

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 24, 2025 05:13 GMT
&quot;There would be fights&quot;: Becky Hammon sends searing warning to Fever as physicality spirals
"There would be fights": Becky Hammon sends searing warning to Fever as physicality spirals 'out of control' (Image Credit: Getty)

The Las Vegas Aces responded to their Game 1 loss with a statement victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. After the game, Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon made a strong statement, sending a searing warning to the Fever and the WNBA while reflecting on the physicality displayed during the series.

The Aces dominated the physical battle in Game 2 and secured the win. Despite the victory, Hammon expressed her dissatisfaction with the officials for allowing both teams to play with such an intense degree of physicality.

"The physicality is out of control, that’s for sure," Hammon told reporters. "Freedom of movement. … There’s no freedom. I’m not saying we’re not fouling too. I’m saying it’s out of control. Most of my assistants come from the NBA and they're like this level of physicality would not fly in the NBA. There would be fights."
Meanwhile, the Aces won all four quarters, highlighted by a game-changing 29-10 run in the second quarter that allowed them to take full control. Las Vegas was led by MVP A'ja Wilson, who dominated both ends of the floor, using her size and physicality to control the boards and impact the defense.

Wilson finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, one assist, five steals and two blocks. She was superbly supported by NaLyssa Smith (18 points) and Jackie Young (13 points). The Aces’ bench also contributed significantly, combining for 24 points.

WNBA fans react Becky Hammon's statement on physicality

Social media was abuzz after Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon made a bold statement on the physicality of the series, hinting that a fight could break out in future games. Fans responded candidly to Hammon’s comments, making their feelings crystal clear.

Meanwhile, the series is now tied 1-1, with the Fever holding home-court advantage heading into Game 3. Both Game 3 and Game 4 will take place in Indiana, with Game 3 scheduled for Friday.

