"There would be fights": Becky Hammon sends searing warning to Fever as physicality spirals 'out of control'

The Las Vegas Aces responded to their Game 1 loss with a statement victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. After the game, Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon made a strong statement, sending a searing warning to the Fever and the WNBA while reflecting on the physicality displayed during the series.The Aces dominated the physical battle in Game 2 and secured the win. Despite the victory, Hammon expressed her dissatisfaction with the officials for allowing both teams to play with such an intense degree of physicality.&quot;The physicality is out of control, that’s for sure,&quot; Hammon told reporters. &quot;Freedom of movement. … There’s no freedom. I’m not saying we’re not fouling too. I’m saying it’s out of control. Most of my assistants come from the NBA and they're like this level of physicality would not fly in the NBA. There would be fights.&quot;Meanwhile, the Aces won all four quarters, highlighted by a game-changing 29-10 run in the second quarter that allowed them to take full control. Las Vegas was led by MVP A'ja Wilson, who dominated both ends of the floor, using her size and physicality to control the boards and impact the defense.Wilson finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, one assist, five steals and two blocks. She was superbly supported by NaLyssa Smith (18 points) and Jackie Young (13 points). The Aces’ bench also contributed significantly, combining for 24 points.WNBA fans react Becky Hammon's statement on physicalitySocial media was abuzz after Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon made a bold statement on the physicality of the series, hinting that a fight could break out in future games. Fans responded candidly to Hammon’s comments, making their feelings crystal clear.A fan said: CaitlinFor3 @CaitlinForThreeLINKBecky Hammon complaining about physicality. She was the one who complained about the refs not letting them play physical (grab, hold, and hack, as the reason why they lost to the Liberty in the semifinals last year.Said another: Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINKFever been man handled and beat up all season, can’t respond because they get called for fouls, and Becky is complaining about physicality?A fan commented: Mary Poppins @marypoppins0608LINKThe aggressor playing the victim 🙄Commented another: m @mlovesorangesLINKThis woman got a nut for a brain.Meanwhile, the series is now tied 1-1, with the Fever holding home-court advantage heading into Game 3. Both Game 3 and Game 4 will take place in Indiana, with Game 3 scheduled for Friday.