  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Las Vegas Aces
  • "Hush next time" - Fever fans mock coach Becky Hammon after her bold 'real Aces' remark backfires

"Hush next time" - Fever fans mock coach Becky Hammon after her bold 'real Aces' remark backfires

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 22, 2025 04:04 GMT
Fever fans mock coach Becky Hammon after her bold
Fever fans mock coach Becky Hammon after her bold 'real Aces' remark backfires. (Photo: IMAGN)

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon was confident heading into Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal series against the Indiana Fever. Hammon warned the Fever about the "real Aces" showing up, but it backfired after Indiana's 89-73 win. The result garnered a lot of comments from hyper Fever fans online.

Ad

After beating the Seattle Storm in the first round, Hammon was asked by reporters about her team's matchup against the Fever. The Aces finished the regular season on a 16-game winning streak, though they never faced Indiana during that run.

The Fever were 2-1 against Las Vegas in the regular season, but Hammon seemingly brushed it off because they were a different team in the second half of the campaign.

"They haven't seen the real Aces yet," Hammon said. "They caught us when we were in a bit of turmoil. They whooped us in one of those stretches. You know what, we'll buckle in, hone in where we can, and take care of business."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Some Indiana Fever fans kept the receipts and shoved them back at Becky Hammon by trolling the Las Vegas Aces coach online. The Fever fans feel pretty good, though it's too early to talk smack since it was only the first game of the best-of-five series.

Here are some of the comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Becky Hammon does deserve some credit for turning around the Las Vegas Aces' season after their 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2. The Aces went on a 16-game winning streak to finish the regular season and then beat the Seattle Storm in the first round.

However, the Aces also looked like the early-season version of themselves in Games 2 and 3 against the Storm. They needed a Jackie Young clutch play to eliminate the Storm at the last second of Game 3, and now they were blown out by the Indiana Fever to open the semifinals.

Ad

What did Becky Hammon say after Game 1?

Becky Hammon praised the Indiana Fever for winning Game 1, pointing to Kelsey Mitchell's brilliance as the key to victory. Hammon wasn't happy with the way her Las Vegas Aces played defensively and how poorly they executed plays on offense.

"I mean, clearly, we had no answer for Mitchell, couldn't even attempt to slow her down a little bit," Hammon said on the post-game press conference. "I thought it was really poor. ... Our problem was on the defensive end and then not moving the ball at all on the offensive end. We'll have a talk about it."

Game 2 of the series remains in Las Vegas and is scheduled for Tuesday at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications