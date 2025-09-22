"Hush next time" - Fever fans mock coach Becky Hammon after her bold 'real Aces' remark backfires

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon was confident heading into Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal series against the Indiana Fever. Hammon warned the Fever about the &quot;real Aces&quot; showing up, but it backfired after Indiana's 89-73 win. The result garnered a lot of comments from hyper Fever fans online. After beating the Seattle Storm in the first round, Hammon was asked by reporters about her team's matchup against the Fever. The Aces finished the regular season on a 16-game winning streak, though they never faced Indiana during that run. The Fever were 2-1 against Las Vegas in the regular season, but Hammon seemingly brushed it off because they were a different team in the second half of the campaign. &quot;They haven't seen the real Aces yet,&quot; Hammon said. &quot;They caught us when we were in a bit of turmoil. They whooped us in one of those stretches. You know what, we'll buckle in, hone in where we can, and take care of business.&quot;Some Indiana Fever fans kept the receipts and shoved them back at Becky Hammon by trolling the Las Vegas Aces coach online. The Fever fans feel pretty good, though it's too early to talk smack since it was only the first game of the best-of-five series. Here are some of the comments.Jaime Lardis @JaimeLardisLINKSomeone let Becky Hammon know we’re watching the real Aces now. Indiana Fever cooked you guys. Hush next time.Rodney Richards @RodneyR35098429LINKPoor Becks she needs to turn that frown upside downSportsJunky @SportsJunky93LINKI guess that turmoil from the season might have more to do with a good Fever team 😉JimE @JimStrutz45LINKThat cockiness ain't gonna beat the SCRAPPY Fever!shhhae @ttwittweettwattLINKBecky Hammon really talked so much sh*t just to lose Game 1. I will always have this 😂😂😂😂😂Green Bay Soldier 💚💛💚💛 @PackerBackerJDLINKSomeone let that BUM A** Becky Hammon know the FEVER JUST SMOKED THE REAL ACES 🤣 KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT NEXT TIME!!!! FEVER GANG 💙💛❤️Becky Hammon does deserve some credit for turning around the Las Vegas Aces' season after their 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2. The Aces went on a 16-game winning streak to finish the regular season and then beat the Seattle Storm in the first round.However, the Aces also looked like the early-season version of themselves in Games 2 and 3 against the Storm. They needed a Jackie Young clutch play to eliminate the Storm at the last second of Game 3, and now they were blown out by the Indiana Fever to open the semifinals. What did Becky Hammon say after Game 1?Becky Hammon praised the Indiana Fever for winning Game 1, pointing to Kelsey Mitchell's brilliance as the key to victory. Hammon wasn't happy with the way her Las Vegas Aces played defensively and how poorly they executed plays on offense. &quot;I mean, clearly, we had no answer for Mitchell, couldn't even attempt to slow her down a little bit,&quot; Hammon said on the post-game press conference. &quot;I thought it was really poor. ... Our problem was on the defensive end and then not moving the ball at all on the offensive end. We'll have a talk about it.&quot;Game 2 of the series remains in Las Vegas and is scheduled for Tuesday at the Michelob Ultra Arena.