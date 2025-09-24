Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did banged up Fever star perform in Game 2 against Aces? (Sep. 23, 2025 WNBA Semifinal)

Lexie Hull suited up for the Indiana Fever in Game 2 of their WNBA semifinal matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. The former Stanford forward was questionable to play due to a back issue but, after going through pregame warmups, she was declared fit. As usual, she was part of the starting lineup alongside Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Odyssey Sims and Natasha Howard.Hull came out aggressive on the offensive end, looking for her shot early. In the first quarter, the 3-and-D specialist attempted three field goals, two of which came from beyond the arc. While she missed her lone shot from inside, she knocked down one of her two attempts from deep, which was also the team's first made basket on the night.By the end of the first quarter, Lexie Hull had three points on 1of 3 shooting, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range. In 8:41 minutes of action, the Fever forward did not record a rebound, assist, steal or block.