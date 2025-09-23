  • home icon
"Jersey goes hard": Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham in awe of $217,502 Fever teammate's eye-catching BTS photoshoot

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 23, 2025 14:00 GMT
"Jersey goes hard": Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham in awe of $217,502 Lexie Hull eye-catching BTS photoshoot. (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were hyped as Lexie Hull dropped an eye-catching post amid the WNBA playoffs. Hull, who is on a $217,502 contract, has carried a heavy burden for the Indiana Fever during their postseason run. The former Stanford forward has been instrumental in putting the Fever on the cusp of a berth in the WNBA Finals.

While most of the attention has been on Hull’s on-court performances, the 3-and-D specialist gave fans a glimpse into her off-court side. On Monday, she shared behind-the-scenes moments from a photoshoot in a new Instagram post.

"BTS from set with @dazzle_dry Can’t wait to share more!" Hull wrote in caption.
Hull's post instantly went viral, with her teammates and fans adoring her style and beauty in the latest BTS video. Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham wasted no time showing their admiration for their teammate, while Aerial Powers also dropped a reaction in the comment section.

"Jersey goes hard," Clark commented.
"s/o to Will for helping with enhancing the hand modeling," Cunningham wrote.
"Yesss Lexi," Powers commented.
(Image Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)
(Image Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Lexie Hull's latest Instagram post came just a day after she helped the Indiana Fever secure a resounding 89-73 win against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the semifinals. The 3-and-D specialist contributed six points, two rebounds, two assists, and one block in 35 minutes.

Fans join Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham in adoring Lexie Hull

Fans joined Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham in showing love to Lexie Hull, leaving heartfelt reactions on her latest Instagram post. A video of Hull's BTS moments was also shared on X (formerly Twitter), prompting candid responses from netizens.

A fan said:

Said another:

A fan said:

Said another:

Meanwhile, Hull will be in action on Tuesday when the Fever face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the semifinals. Fans will be hoping for another stellar all-around performance to put Indiana in a strong position to win.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

