Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were hyped as Lexie Hull dropped an eye-catching post amid the WNBA playoffs. Hull, who is on a $217,502 contract, has carried a heavy burden for the Indiana Fever during their postseason run. The former Stanford forward has been instrumental in putting the Fever on the cusp of a berth in the WNBA Finals.While most of the attention has been on Hull’s on-court performances, the 3-and-D specialist gave fans a glimpse into her off-court side. On Monday, she shared behind-the-scenes moments from a photoshoot in a new Instagram post.&quot;BTS from set with @dazzle_dry Can’t wait to share more!&quot; Hull wrote in caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHull's post instantly went viral, with her teammates and fans adoring her style and beauty in the latest BTS video. Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham wasted no time showing their admiration for their teammate, while Aerial Powers also dropped a reaction in the comment section.&quot;Jersey goes hard,&quot; Clark commented.&quot;s/o to Will for helping with enhancing the hand modeling,&quot; Cunningham wrote.&quot;Yesss Lexi,&quot; Powers commented.(Image Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)Meanwhile, Lexie Hull's latest Instagram post came just a day after she helped the Indiana Fever secure a resounding 89-73 win against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the semifinals. The 3-and-D specialist contributed six points, two rebounds, two assists, and one block in 35 minutes.Fans join Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham in adoring Lexie HullFans joined Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham in showing love to Lexie Hull, leaving heartfelt reactions on her latest Instagram post. A video of Hull's BTS moments was also shared on X (formerly Twitter), prompting candid responses from netizens.A fan said:Terence Crowley @CrowleyTer25455LINKLexie, a highly tuned sports machine, dazzling like a Bugatti.Said another:Carol Nettie Nuehring @CarolNetti49500LINKLexie looks so precious and fragile, nails painted, perfume on, hair done and she gets on the court and turns into a beast.A fan said:dd090146 @7dgd77LINKBeautiful just beautiful!Said another:leys @caitislandLINKlexie hull my gorgeous princess omgMeanwhile, Hull will be in action on Tuesday when the Fever face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the semifinals. Fans will be hoping for another stellar all-around performance to put Indiana in a strong position to win.