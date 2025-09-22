  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  "I literally just woke up" - Sophie Cunningham hilariously reacts to Caitlin Clark dragging her for WNBA tunnel outfit spotlight

"I literally just woke up" - Sophie Cunningham hilariously reacts to Caitlin Clark dragging her for WNBA tunnel outfit spotlight

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 22, 2025 04:45 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
"I literally just woke up" - Sophie Cunningham hilariously reacts to Caitlin Clark dragging her for WNBA tunnel outfit spotlight. (Image Source: Getty)

The growing camaraderie between Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham was on full display on Sunday. Ahead of the Indiana Fever’s WNBA semifinals Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces, Clark made sure Cunningham stayed in the spotlight when the players arrived at the arena.

The two-time All-Star arrived with all cameras firmly focused on her. When she noticed Cunningham sneaking in without being photographed, Clark wasn’t having it. Despite Cunningham’s attempts to dodge the cameras, she was playfully pulled back and made to enter the arena in full view.

The video instantly went viral, with netizens loving Clark’s heartfelt gesture to keep Cunningham in the spotlight. Cunningham later reacted to the clip with a hilarious response, explaining why she tried to dodge the cameras in the first place.

"I literally just woke up, brushed my teeth, and walked out," Cunningham commented.
(Credit: WNBA/Screenshot)

Game 1 between the Fever and Aces tipped off at 12 noon PT, earlier than the previous three playoff games Indiana played in the first round.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham sat next to each other on the Fever bench. The duo cheered on their teammates and provided animated, energetic reactions to every big play made by the Fever during the game.

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham to return to action next year

The Indiana Fever are true underdogs in their series against the Las Vegas Aces. The main reason is the injuries to key players Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and three others, all of whom have been ruled out for the season.

Clark and Cunningham have not yet signed with Unrivaled or any other overseas teams for the offseason. As a result, fans will have to wait until next year to see the two dynamic guards in action again.

Clark has already begun light training after suffering a severe right groin injury. On the other hand, Cunningham is still some time away from resuming on-court work as she is currently undergoing regular treatment for her knee, which she recently had surgery on.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
