  "Refs couldn't stop us": Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham react to viral sideline celebration during Game 2 win against Dream

"Refs couldn't stop us": Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham react to viral sideline celebration during Game 2 win against Dream

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 17, 2025 04:54 GMT
AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest
"Refs couldn't stop us": Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham react to viral sideline celebration during Game 2 win against Dream. (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham didn’t hold back their emotions during the Indiana Fever’s statement 77-60 win over the Atlanta Dream in Game 2 on Tuesday. The atmosphere at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was electric, with Clark and Cunningham joining 16,682 fans in cheering on their teammates for their spectacular plays.

Although neither player participated in the game, the cameras stayed firmly on them, capturing their reactions during an emotional whirlwind of a matchup. The moment that went most viral featured the two injured guards leaping and celebrating animatedly as Indiana inched closer to victory.

The Fever shared the video across the franchise’s social media platforms and fans were thrilled to see Clark and Cunningham’s exuberant sideline celebration. Even the players themselves couldn’t scroll past the post without sharing their candid reactions.

"Refs couldn’t stop us," Clark wrote in one comment.
"Elite bench mob," the injured Fever point guard said in another comment.
"WE BACK," Cunningham wrote.
Credit: Indiana Fever/Instagram)
Credit: Indiana Fever/Instagram)

The video of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham leading the bench with animated celebrations went viral almost immediately. Within just one hour of being posted, the clip had racked up over 6,500 likes on Instagram and more than 1,200 likes on X (formerly Twitter).

Caitlin Clark gives heartfelt shoutout to Indiana Fever fans

Caitlin Clark wasted no time showing appreciation to the Indiana Fever fans who packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse and turned Game 2 into an unforgettable spectacle. Shortly after the final buzzer, Clark gave a heartfelt shoutout to the Fever faithful as the celebratory mood swept through both players and fans.

"Shoutout the fans!!! Gainbridge was LOUD!" Clark tweeted.
Before Game 2, Clark made a special request to the Fever fans, urging them to pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse and rally behind the team. The fans answered the call, turning the Fever’s first home playoff game in nine years into a memorable night for everyone in attendance.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
