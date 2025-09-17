"Refs couldn't stop us": Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham react to viral sideline celebration during Game 2 win against Dream

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham didn’t hold back their emotions during the Indiana Fever’s statement 77-60 win over the Atlanta Dream in Game 2 on Tuesday. The atmosphere at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was electric, with Clark and Cunningham joining 16,682 fans in cheering on their teammates for their spectacular plays.Although neither player participated in the game, the cameras stayed firmly on them, capturing their reactions during an emotional whirlwind of a matchup. The moment that went most viral featured the two injured guards leaping and celebrating animatedly as Indiana inched closer to victory.The Fever shared the video across the franchise’s social media platforms and fans were thrilled to see Clark and Cunningham’s exuberant sideline celebration. Even the players themselves couldn’t scroll past the post without sharing their candid reactions.&quot;Refs couldn’t stop us,&quot; Clark wrote in one comment.&quot;Elite bench mob,&quot; the injured Fever point guard said in another comment.&quot;WE BACK,&quot; Cunningham wrote.Credit: Indiana Fever/Instagram)The video of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham leading the bench with animated celebrations went viral almost immediately. Within just one hour of being posted, the clip had racked up over 6,500 likes on Instagram and more than 1,200 likes on X (formerly Twitter).Caitlin Clark gives heartfelt shoutout to Indiana Fever fansCaitlin Clark wasted no time showing appreciation to the Indiana Fever fans who packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse and turned Game 2 into an unforgettable spectacle. Shortly after the final buzzer, Clark gave a heartfelt shoutout to the Fever faithful as the celebratory mood swept through both players and fans.&quot;Shoutout the fans!!! Gainbridge was LOUD!&quot; Clark tweeted.Before Game 2, Clark made a special request to the Fever fans, urging them to pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse and rally behind the team. The fans answered the call, turning the Fever’s first home playoff game in nine years into a memorable night for everyone in attendance.