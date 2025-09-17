"Awful": Sophie Cunningham trolls Caitlin Clark for her unmissable sideline fashion choice

Caitlin Clark arrived for the Indiana Fever’s home playoff game against the Atlanta Dream wearing black Air Force 1s. Her shoe choice instantly caught the attention of her teammates as Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham dropped candid reactions which were captured in a video that quickly went viral.Clark was welcomed into the arena with loud cheers from the crowd and her teammates loved her choice of footwear. Boston was quick to voice her admiration, noting that Clark’s look showed she was in a no-nonsense mood as Indiana prepared for its first home playoff game in nine years.&quot;Black forces? I’m scared of her. She’s a threat. Them refs better watch out. She’s gonna be stepping today. She means business,&quot; Boston was heard saying.Sophie Cunningham entered the arena shortly after Clark and couldn’t resist playfully trolling her injured teammate over her choice of socks with unmissable footwear.&quot;With the black socks? awful,&quot; Cunningham said.Caitlin Clark was just as excited about rocking her Air Force 1s, proudly showing them off on her Instagram story. She shared a snapshot of the sneakers as she geared up to cheer on her teammates.Caitlin Clark's signature shoes dropping in 2026Last month, Caitlin Clark and Nike unveiled the Indiana Fever superstar’s personal logo and made a major announcement. Her signature shoe will officially launch in 2026, accompanied by a full signature apparel collection.With the release, Clark will become just the third active WNBA player to have her own Nike line. She joins New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson, who both already boast signature shoes with the multi-billion-dollar brand.Clark missed most of the 2025 WNBA season due to multiple injuries. When she returns to the court with the Fever in 2026, there’s a strong chance she’ll be lacing up her own signature shoe.