Caitlin Clark was fired up after the Indiana Fever recorded a wire-to-wire victory over the Atlanta Dream in Game 2 on Tuesday. Clark was hyped and ecstatic throughout the game as her teammates delivered an outstanding performance in a 77-60 win.One particular play left Clark speechless, coming at the end of the third quarter. The Fever created a massive swing when Aliyah Boston scored on a layup, followed by Kelsey Mitchell stealing the ball on the inbound. Lexie Hull, who is on an $88,261 contract, then buried a 3-pointer as the third-quarter clock expired, giving the Fever five points in just nine seconds.Clark celebrated with her teammates on the sidelines as Gainbridge Fieldhouse erupted in bedlam after the sequence. The injured Fever point guard later took to X (formerly Twitter) to make her feelings crystal clear about the emphatic play.&quot;Can’t explain what I felt in this moment,&quot; Clark wrote.Despite being extremely shorthanded and playing without six players, the Indiana Fever looked like champions in their first home playoff game in nine years. Aliyah Boston delivered yet another incredible performance and she was superbly complemented by Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard, as the trio combined for 46 points on the night.Caitlin Clark rocked black Air Force 1s in Game 2Caitlin Clark arrived for Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in black Air Force 1s, a look that caught the attention of both her teammates and fans. The two-time All-Star even shared the moment on Instagram, showcasing her stylish sneakers with a fitting caption to hype up her teammates.&quot;Let's do it fever girls,&quot; Clark wrote.Credit: Caitlin Clark/Instagram)With the best-of-three series now tied at 1-1, the Fever will look to deliver the knockout punch to the Atlanta Dream in Game 3 on Thursday. Fans can expect Clark to be at the top of her hype game, cheering on her teammates with a berth in the second round on the line.