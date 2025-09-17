"Better not be on my team next year": Fans turn on Lexie Hull after Fever's 3-and-D specialist commits huge blunder in do-or-die Game 2

Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull caught the ire of WNBA followers during the team's do-or-die Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Hull, regarded as one of the league’s best 3-and-D players, once again put her body on the line for her team at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.Despite the former Stanford standout’s best efforts, she recorded fewer defensive plays while committing more fouls, which only made the task more difficult for Indiana. Hull picked up a foul in the final minute of the first half and another just 39 seconds into the second, bringing her total to four after only two quarters of action.The Fever kept her on the floor because of her importance on both ends, but fans were frustrated with Hull’s recklessness and showed little mercy toward the forward.&quot;Lexie Hull is such a got damn clown,&quot; a fan commented.uandme4life @uandme4lifeLINKLexie Hull is such a got damn clown.Another commented:livebetking @unosneakybetsLINKLexie hull be fouling like shyt😂😂😂😂A fan said:Coach K @CoachKamarBlueLINKShoutout to Lexie Hull for at least believing that she's a real defender, with all that damn fouling.Said another:bbfan17 @bbfan2770LINKLexie hull be reckless as hell then confused asf about the foul callsA fan wrote:Key 🔑 @OneLove_KeyyLINKLexie Hull so horrible 💀💀Wrote another:Kezia @Kezia_19LINKLexie Hull better not be on my team next yearLexie Hull sinks huge momentum-shifting shotLexie Hull spent most of the third quarter on the bench due to foul trouble. Coach Stephanie White took a gamble late in the period by putting the forward back on the floor during the final moments and the move paid off as Hull drilled a 3-pointer that electrified Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Hull later picked up her fifth foul in the fourth quarter, but by then the outcome had already been decided. Behind the efficient offensive performances of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard, Indiana cruised to a 77-60 victory in Game 2 to even the series at 1-1. Hull finished with seven points on 2 of 6 shooting, including 1 of 2 from three, and a perfect 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. She also added five rebounds and one assist, though she committed three turnovers in 23 minutes.