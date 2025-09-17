  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Lexie Hull
  • "Better not be on my team next year": Fans turn on Lexie Hull after Fever's 3-and-D specialist commits huge blunder in do-or-die Game 2

"Better not be on my team next year": Fans turn on Lexie Hull after Fever's 3-and-D specialist commits huge blunder in do-or-die Game 2

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 17, 2025 02:14 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game One - Source: Getty
"Better not be on my team next year": Fans turn on Lexie Hull after Fever's 3-and-D specialist commits huge blunder in do-or-die Game 2. (Image Source: Getty)

Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull caught the ire of WNBA followers during the team's do-or-die Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Hull, regarded as one of the league’s best 3-and-D players, once again put her body on the line for her team at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

Despite the former Stanford standout’s best efforts, she recorded fewer defensive plays while committing more fouls, which only made the task more difficult for Indiana. Hull picked up a foul in the final minute of the first half and another just 39 seconds into the second, bringing her total to four after only two quarters of action.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Fever kept her on the floor because of her importance on both ends, but fans were frustrated with Hull’s recklessness and showed little mercy toward the forward.

"Lexie Hull is such a got damn clown," a fan commented.
Ad

Another commented:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Said another:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Wrote another:

Ad

Lexie Hull sinks huge momentum-shifting shot

Lexie Hull spent most of the third quarter on the bench due to foul trouble. Coach Stephanie White took a gamble late in the period by putting the forward back on the floor during the final moments and the move paid off as Hull drilled a 3-pointer that electrified Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

Hull later picked up her fifth foul in the fourth quarter, but by then the outcome had already been decided. Behind the efficient offensive performances of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard, Indiana cruised to a 77-60 victory in Game 2 to even the series at 1-1.

Hull finished with seven points on 2 of 6 shooting, including 1 of 2 from three, and a perfect 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. She also added five rebounds and one assist, though she committed three turnovers in 23 minutes.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications