  • "She just flattened Lexie. It was awful": Fever fans outraged after A'ja Wilson floors Lexie Hull without penalty

"She just flattened Lexie. It was awful": Fever fans outraged after A'ja Wilson floors Lexie Hull without penalty

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 22, 2025 03:27 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
"She just flattened Lexie. It was awful": Fever fans outraged after A'ja Wilson floors Lexie Hull without penalty. (Image Source: Getty)

In the first game after winning her fourth MVP award, A'ja Wilson delivered a forgettable performance on her home floor. As a result, the Aces suffered a shocking 89-73 loss and now trail 0-1 in the best-of-five series. The Indiana Fever played tremendous defense on Wilson, with Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull putting on a masterclass in how to stop an unstoppable juggernaut.

Hull, in particular, didn’t hesitate to put her body on the line, frustrating the Aces superstar. Wilson shoved Hull to the floor not once but twice as she tried to create space for herself after being hounded by the Fever’s defensive demon. On both occasions, the referees swallowed their whistles, allowing Wilson to use excessive physicality on Hull.

Social media was on fire soon after videos of Hull being floored by the league MVP surfaced. Fever fans were up in arms and slammed the officials for failing to penalize Wilson for her actions.

"That first one. She just flattened Lexie. It was awful. The second one was right infront of the ref. No calls. Fcuked up," a fan commented.
Another commented:

A fan said:

Said another:

A fan wrote:

Wrote another:

Poor shooting outing for A'ja Wilson and Lexie Hull

A'ja Wilson and Lexie Hull both struggled to shoot the ball efficiently in Game 1. Wilson missed a staggering 16 shots on the night, while Hull bricked four shots. While Hull’s misses didn’t significantly impact the Fever as she isn’t among the team’s top four or five offensive contributors, Wilson’s struggles spelled doom for the Aces, given that she is the team’s undisputed superstar.

The four-time MVP finished with 16 points on 6 of 22 shooting, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range. She also pulled down 13 rebounds, dished out one assist and recorded four blocks in 33:34 minutes.

On the other hand, Hull ended the night with six points, shooting 2 of 6 from the floor, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc. The Fever’s 3-and-D specialist also contributed two rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

