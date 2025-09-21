Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston were quick to show love to their Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull on Saturday. Hull, who is playing on an $88,261 deal, shared a post on Instagram featuring a mix of pictures and videos from the first-round matchup against the Atlanta Dream.From flaunting her pregame outfits to knocking down big shots during the game and sharing energetic moments with teammates in training, the post captured it all. Hull added a simple caption that perfectly reflected the essence of her post.&quot;Round 1,&quot; Hull wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHull's post instantly went viral, with netizens leaving candid reactions in the comment section. Fans weren’t the only ones to shower Hull with love as Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Makayla Timpson also acknowledged their teammate’s pictures and videos with heartfelt reactions.&quot;Love me some hull island,&quot; Boston commented.(Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)Lexie Hull featured in all three games for the Indiana Fever in their first-round series. She made a huge impact with her defense and momentum-shifting plays on offense. From knocking down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in Game 2 to making a layup in the final minute of Game 3 and securing the game-winning steal, Hull was simply sensational.The former Stanford forward averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across the three games against the Dream. She shot 30.8% from the floor, including 25.0% from beyond the arc.Aliyah Boston does heavy lifting in Caitlin Clark's absenceOne of the main reasons the Indiana Fever reached the playoffs, and are now in the semifinals even with Caitlin Clark injured, has been the stellar play of Aliyah Boston. The star center carried a huge burden and, even under the bright lights of the playoffs, continued to shine.In the first-round series, the former South Carolina standout nearly averaged a double-double. Across three games, she posted 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 50% shooting, including 20% from beyond the arc. Boston also scored the go-ahead basket in Game 3 after the Fever trailed by a point in the final minute.