"Pray for Caitlin": Fever photographer pleads for Caitlin Clark after WNBA hands down harsh punishment on superstar point guard

Caitlin Clark on Saturday announced that she was slapped with a $200 fine by the WNBA. The league took issue with Clark's social media comment after the Indiana Fever won Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream in their first-round series. The injured point guard had reacted to viral photos of her courtside celebration following the team's Game 2 victory.Clark made two separate comments, one of which was directed at the officials. She wrote, &quot;Refs couldn’t stop us,&quot; in response to a video capturing multiple moments when she and her teammates spilled onto the sideline during the celebration. The WNBA did not appreciate the two-time All-Star calling out the referees and handed her a harsh punishment.Indiana Fever photographer Bri Lewerke took a hilarious jab at the WNBA for fining Clark. She shared a post highlighting the news on her Instagram story and added an unmissable comment, almost as if pleading with fans to rally behind the former Iowa standout.&quot;Pray for Caitlin Clark,&quot; Lewerke wrote.(Credit: Bri Lewerke/Instagram)Earlier on Saturday, Caitlin Clark laughed off the WNBA’s decision to fine her, joking about the punishment. She even vowed to continue being a menace on the sidelines during the semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces.&quot;Got fined $200 for this lol😂😂😂😂😂BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!&quot; Clark tweeted.The semifinal series between the Fever and Aces will tip off on Sunday. Unlike the first-round matchup, which was a best-of-three, the penultimate round of the playoffs will be a best-of-five series. Meanwhile, Clark will play no further part in the postseason as she has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.Sophie Cunningham drops epic reaction to Caitlin Clark getting finedAfter Caitlin Clark revealed she had been fined by the WNBA, social media was abuzz with fans flooding the internet with candid reactions. Even Sophie Cunningham couldn’t hold back, dropping an epic response as she trolled the league for its decision to punish Clark.&quot;that’s gonna really break the bank for her. starting a GoFundMe now!&quot; Cunningham tweeted.Clark and Cunningham were actively involved in hyping up their teammates from the sidelines during the Fever's first-round victory. The duo will look to be even more energetic and vocal during the semifinals, motivating their teammates in every way they can.