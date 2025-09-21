"Kinda ate": Caitlin Clark admires her off-court talent after stealing spotlight at Fever practice ahead of Game 1 against Aces

Caitlin Clark turned photographer during the Indiana Fever's practice session on Saturday. The team held its training at the Las Vegas Aces' headquarters ahead of Sunday’s Game 1 against A’ja Wilson and her squad. Normally, the visiting team would use the Michelob Ultra Arena, but the venue was booked for a K-pop concert.For the Fever, the change in venue wasn’t an issue as the players trained in high spirits. Clark helped lighten the mood by picking up a camera and snapping several photos - some candid, others posed. The Fever’s social media team later shared the pictures clicked by the injured point guard in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe photo dump featured shots of Sophie Cunningham, coach Stephanie White and several players actively involved in practice. Clark even dropped a heartfelt comment under the post, playfully admiring her own behind-the-camera skills.&quot;Kinda ate,&quot; Clark commented.Caitlin Clark wasn’t done yet, though. She dropped another comment, making it clear that she especially liked one particular picture she had taken of coach Stephanie White.&quot;Got ya Steph,&quot; Clark wrote in another comment.(Credit: Indiana Fever/Instagram)Clark also received a shoutout from two of her teammates. Veteran forward Natasha Howard praised the two-time All-Star for clicking &quot;amazing&quot; pictures, while Aerial Powers chimed in with a cheeky comment.&quot;You took some amazing picture @caitlinclark22,&quot; Howard wrote.&quot;Wait hold up,&quot; Powers wrote.(Credit: Indiana Fever/Instagram)Both Howard and Powers were heavily involved in the intense practice session. The duo had played superbly against the Atlanta Dream in the first round and the Fever will need the two veterans at the top of their game against a strong Aces squad.Caitlin Clark fined by WNBAOn Saturday, Caitlin Clark revealed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that she had been penalized by the WNBA. Clark had made a sarcastic comment about the officials on Instagram after the Indiana Fever’s Game 2 win against the Atlanta Dream in their first-round series. The league didn’t take it kindly and imposed a $200 fine on the two-time All-Star.Despite the fine and the frustration of not playing, Clark has kept her spirits high and remained actively involved with the team. A perfect example of this came on Saturday when she picked up a camera and captured moments from the Fever’s fun-filled practice.