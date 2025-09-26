Lexie Hull Injury Update: Caitlin Clark's running mate to suit up in Game 3 vs Aces after battling back injury

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull is available to play in Game 3 of their semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. She has reportedly been dealing with a back injury since the semifinals opener on Sunday.Ahead of Game 3, Indiana listed Hull as &quot;probable&quot; in its injury report. Hull told the media pregame that while she is still dealing with the injury, she is &quot;good enough to play.&quot; The Fever guard wore a heat therapy pad on her lower back and had extra back stretches pregame.&quot;I’m not going to say I’m feeling 100%,&quot; Hull said pregame. &quot;I don’t know if anyone really, truly feels 100% at this point, but (I'm) good enough to play. That’s all there really is to it.&quot;&quot;Hopefully I won’t get hit by as many screens today,&quot; Hull added. &quot;Hopefully (I can) stay on my feet a little bit more, because it’s definitely catching up to me.&quot;Fever coach Stephanie White previously said that Hull sitting out Thursday's practice was for precautionary measures.In Tuesday's Game 2, Hull scored 15 points on 5-for-16 shooting, including 5-for-11 from 3-point range. Before that game, Hull was listed as &quot;questionable.&quot; She played 29 minutes in the 90-68 loss.In the semifinals opener, a 89-73 Fever win, Lexie Hull scored six points (2-for-6 shooting) in 35 minutes. While the 6-foot-1 guard doesn't fill up the stats sheet, she is integral to the depleted Fever's rotation.Lexie Hull says she will echo Fever culture of &quot;standard over feeling&quot;Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull told reporters on Friday that she intends to play because she wants to live up to the team's standards. Despite several injuries, the Fever made a surprise run to the No. 6 seed.In the playoffs, they eliminated the No. 3 Atlanta Dream in the first round and now have a chance to go up 2-1 in the semifinals against the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces.&quot;We have a saying in our locker room, standard over feeling,&quot; Hull said. &quot;Regardless of how your body’s feeling, however your mind is feeling, we’re here to take care of the Fever standard and that’s all you can do.&quot;Indiana has five players out for the season: Caitlin Clark (right groin), Sophie Cunningham (right MCL), Sydney Colson (left ACL), Aari McDonald (right foot) and Chloe Bibby (left knee). Further, forward Damiris Dantas has been sidelined since the start of the playoffs due to concussion protocol.