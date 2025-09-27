  • home icon
  Kelsey Mitchell Stats Tonight: How did Fever star perform at home in Game 3 against Aces? (Sep. 26, 2025 WNBA Playoffs)

Kelsey Mitchell Stats Tonight: How did Fever star perform at home in Game 3 against Aces? (Sep. 26, 2025 WNBA Playoffs)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 27, 2025 01:10 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever squared off against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday.

Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever squared off against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday. Indiana opened the series with a road win to steal home-court advantage, but the Aces responded in Game 2 with an emphatic victory to even the series at 1-1.

In front of their home fans, the Fever played with renewed energy and showed more fight to start Game 3. After being neutralized by the Aces’ stifling defense in Game 2, Mitchell was determined to take every opportunity to fire away in the first half of Game 3.

She used her speed to get past the defense and finished a shot through contact from an Aces defender. On another play, she executed a step-back 3-pointer with precision. When the Fever trailed 33-26, Mitchell cut the deficit by draining back-to-back triples, ensuring her team entered halftime down by just one point.

At halftime, Kelsey Mitchell led all Indiana Fever scorers with 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 of 6 from beyond the arc. She also recorded two rebounds and one steal in 18:15 minutes.

Mitchell remained aggressive in the third quarter, attempting seven shots in the penultimate period. She scored seven points, including a clutch 3-pointer late in the quarter that briefly gave the Fever a three-point lead.

Edited by Atishay Jain
