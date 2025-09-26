"We've some tricks up our sleeve now" - Sophie Cunningham claims to decode Becky Hammon's strategy to hack Kelsey Mitchell's offense in Game 3 vs Aces

Heading into Game 3 of the semifinals, Sophie Cunningham said the Indiana Fever are "feeling good" about their chances against the Las Vegas Aces. The Fever stole the series opener 89-73, but the Aces evened the series with a 90-68 Game 2 win on Tuesday.

Ad

Cunningham said that despite the Game 2 loss, Indiana may have figured out how to counter the schemes of two-time WNBA champion coach Becky Hammon. The 6-foot-1 guard highlighted how Las Vegas' defense was focused on Kelsey Mitchell, who has been carrying the load for Indiana offensively.

"It was a pretty smart move by Becky, but we have some tricks up our sleeves now," Cunningham said in her "Show Me Something" podcast on Tuesday (Timestamp: 3:28). "They're coming into our house... And it's about to be good. Like, our team's feeling good. So I'm excited."

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the Fever's Game 1 win, Mitchell scored 34 points on 12-for-23 shooting. In the 22-point loss on Tuesday, the three-time WNBA All-Star was limited to just 13 points on 4-for-14 shooting.

Odyssey Sims' 18 points and seven assists led Indiana on Tuesday. Lexie Hull, who is dealing with a back injury, scored 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Back-to-back WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas in the win with 25 points and nine rebounds. NaLyssa Smith had 18 points, Jackie Young had 13 points, while Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans scored 10 points apiece.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham highlights key areas in Fever's surprise Game 1 win

In the same episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast on Tuesday, Sophie Cunningham details key areas of the Indiana Fever's Game 1 win on Sunday.

"I think like overall, what made us so good the first game is like our attention to detail and our sense of urgency with the ball and to get in our offense and to get in our defense and to get in our schemes, all that of that was from the jump," Cunningham said (Timestamp: 4:34). "Like punched them in the mouth early."

Ad

Sophie Cunningham said that while the Fever played the opposite in the 22-point Game 2 loss, she likes her team's chances in Game 3. According to Cunningham, the pressure is on the Las Vegas Aces as the best-of-five semifinals shifts to Indiana.

The sixth-seed Indiana has a chance to go up 2-1 against the No. 2 Las Vegas in Friday's Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game 4 of the semifinals series will be on Sunday. If necessary, a do-or-die Game 5 will be scheduled on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More