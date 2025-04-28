How many points did Giannis Antetokounmpo score tonight against Indiana Pacers? (April 27)

Giannis Antetokounmpo was off to a promising start with six points and five rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trailed the Indiana Pacers 48-38 midway into the second quarter. The 2025 NBA playoffs skirmish between the two teams at the Fiserv Forum saw plenty of action in the first half.

Antetokounmpo shot 3-6 from the field as the Bucks looked to stay in the hunt. They were dealt a tough blow with a Damian Lillard injury early on. With this, the onus is on 'The Greek Freak' to see the side through if the prolific guard doesn't return to the floor.

