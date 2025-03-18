Kysre Gondrezick drops 1-word reaction to Serena Williams serving mother-daughter fashion goals in all-pink ensemble

It's been a while since we last saw Kysre Gondrezick take the basketball court. Some speculate that she won't continue her WNBA career, but she's still been a relevant figure lately.

Besides her partnership with SKIMS, her modeling career, and now a film set to be released at some point in 2025, she's been quite busy lately. Even so, she's still made some time to show love to other female athletes on social media. That was the case with Serena Williams' latest post.

The legendary tennis player shared a wholesome picture on Instagram, posing with her two daughters, all dressed in pink apparel.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner shares two daughters, Olympia and Adira, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and she's proudly shared multiple glimpses at her parenting.

"Gorg," the former first-round pick commented on the post.

Via Serena Williams' IG

Kysre Gondrezick takes a shot at Jaylen Brown

Kysre Gondrezick also made the rounds for breaking up her relationship with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

She regularly attended red-carpet events with Brown and was a usual sight at Celtics games, so the news of their separation came as a bit of a surprise.

However, things weren't going as smoothly as people thought. In a sitdown with Cameron Brink and Sydell Curry on "Straight to Cam," she took a big shot at the defending NBA Finals MVP:

"Today it is non-negotiable for me when a guy tries to dim my light, I had to learn from you know my previous relationship is that it’s not okay. It’s funny because I was literally told your job is to sit here and be beautiful and quiet.”

Gondrezick claimed to have learned a lot from this experience, and she now knows what she wants from her partner.

“And so you learn and you end up becoming what you want to attract. I think that’s one of the greatest quotes. I don’t know if you guys have ever heard it, but it says, write down everything that you want to look for in a partner and become that, and then you make room for it,” she continued.

Kysre Gondrezick's WNBA career was short-lived due to injury and a lack of playing time, but she insists that she's not done hooping. Whatever the case, one thing's for sure: We're not going to see her at the TD Garden any time soon.

