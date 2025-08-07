Kyle Larson offers a blunt take on whether F1 drivers see themselves as the 'best' racers: "A guy like Alex Palou could have done just fine"

When Julian Edelman asked Kyle Larson whether Formula 1 drivers believe they're the best in the world, the 2021 NASCAR Cup champion didn’t hesitate. In the latest Games With Names episode, Larson was in the studio to discuss his grueling Double attempt (racing both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in a single day), the conversation quickly shifted from Larson's journey to a broader question of driver hierarchy.

Ad

Larson, widely regarded by many peers and veterans as the most complete driver in NASCAR today, said:

"I would imagine, I feel like they probably do just because the perception and the media makes it out to be that way. But then again… there's a lot of people that they probably grew up racing with that didn't quite make it to Formula 1, that are now racing IndyCar like, Alex Palou or really a lot of guys that go to IndyCar or sports car racing... those drivers in F1 that have made it, they probably that they're extremely good and just timing didn't work out." (29:27 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kyle Larson didn't discount the skill it takes to be in F1, but pointed out that getting to that level involves more than just talent. His example: Alex Palou.

For a few years, it looked like Palou might join the F1 grid. The Spanish driver came up through the European junior ladder, racing against George Russell and Charles Leclerc. In 2012, he won the WSK Euro Series in karting. Two years later, he debuted in Euroformula Open and placed third in the standings. By 2015, he became the first Spaniard to win a GP3 (now F3) race.

Ad

Carlos Sainz with Alex Palou before the 2022 US Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Alex Palou also made a few appearances in F2, spent time in Japanese Formula 3 and Super Formula, and later tested with McLaren's F1 program. He even ran FP1 for the team in the 2022 U.S. Grand Prix and was named reserve driver in 2023. But a full-time race seat never came. And Palou, now 28, decided to walk away from the F1 dream.

Ad

Instead, Palou doubled down on IndyCar, where he's built a resume every bit as dominant as Max Verstappen's in F1. Palou won the IndyCar title in 2021, 2023, and 2024, and is likely on his way to a fourth this year. In Kyle Larson's view, that kind of dominance is proof enough.

"Yeah, Max the best. but maybe some of them know that a guy like Alex Palou probably could have done just fine in Formula 1," Larson added (30:07 onwards).

Ad

Entering the Portland round, Palou holds a massive 121-point lead over his nearest rival, Pato O’Ward. In May, he finally added an Indy 500 win to his CV as well.

"Everybody's really, really good": Kyle Larson shuts down idea that other series are 'easier'

(L-R) Team Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward and Kyle Larson before the Indianapolis 500. Source: Getty

It's a common assumption from fans and sometimes, even insiders, that F1 requires the most skill and physical conditioning. The cars are faster, the G-forces more extreme, and the tracks incredibly technical. But that doesn't mean racing in NASCAR or IndyCar is easier, according to Kyle Larson.

Ad

So when Julian Edelman asked if F1 drivers view other forms of racing as less challenging or 'easier', Larson said:

"To me it's hard to know who's the best. Fortunately for me, I've gotten the chance to race in a lot of different top series. And honestly, like, everybody's good. Like, everybody's really, really good. So it's hard to say who is the best." (30:39 onwards)

Ad

That insight comes from experience, not opinion. Few drivers in the modern era have Kyle Larson's cross-disciplinary experience. In 2025 alone, he's already picked up three NASCAR Cup wins, nine victories in the High Limit Racing sprint car series, and also ran a partial World of Outlaws slate. He also ran his second consecutive Double attempt this year.

Few drivers have raced in F1, NASCAR, and IndyCar, and therefore, the comparison is difficult across disciplines. Juan Pablo Montoya, who competed in all three, once declared NASCAR 'harder' than F1 due to its mental and physical grind over a longer calendar and more open field.

For Kyle Larson, it's not about dividing lines between series. It's about respecting the talent that shows up in every one of them, regardless of who gets more global airtime or sponsorship dollars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.