Kyle Larson’s payday revealed after dominant High Limit win at Eldora

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson took home a massive paycheck after winning the High Limit Racing Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway. The win and $100,000 prize — was revealed in a tweet by journalist Jeff Gluck, who shared the result shortly after the race concluded.

This sprint car race marked Larson’s return to the top at the Rossburg, Ohio, dirt track, his first win there since the Kings Royal in 2021. The tweet was posted on X by Gluck, who wrote,

“Kyle Larson wins the nationally televised High Limit sprint car race at Eldora and picks up $100k.”

On a packed Thursday night at the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Joker’s Jackpot, Larson took control after a spirited battle with polesitter Rico Abreu. He grabbed the lead on lap 20 and held off all challengers through a 40-lap main that saw multiple cautions and a major crash involving six cars.

Anthony Macri charged through the field from the 11th starting spot to finish second, with Abreu rounding out the podium. The top-five was completed by Aaron Reutzel and Corey Day. The win was Kyle Larson’s 10th at Eldora, but his first Sprint Car win there since 2021. More importantly, it added another $100,000 to his Sprint Car earnings and put his name back in the spotlight in the dirt track scene.

Kyle Larson’s comments on Hendrick Motorsports' surge ahead in points

As Kyle Larson celebrated a big win on dirt, the focus also shifted back to his ongoing NASCAR Cup Series campaign — specifically, his contention for the regular-season title. Speaking to the media ahead of the race weekend at Sonoma Raceway, Larson talked about how quickly the points race has shifted.

His comments came during Saturday's pre-race media availability and were quoted by Bob Pockrass. Larson admitted that Chase Elliott's recent consistency has surprised even him:

“We’ve lost track a little bit there, and others have been doing a good job. And Chase is always consistent. So, he’s just quietly kind of there. After his win that he had (at Atlanta), I was shocked. I didn’t even know he was that close in points.”

The standings show just how tight things have gotten. William Byron, leading the standings before, now sits at 632 points but has hit a rough patch, including four finishes of 27th or worse in the last five races and two straight DNFs.

William Byron (#24 Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline Chevrolet) gets introduced before the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 on July 13, 2025, at Sonoma Raceway - Source: Getty

Elliott, who’s been quietly stacking strong finishes all year, is now just 13 points behind with 619. Kyle Larson is right there too, sitting at 613, in third. With Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick also close behind, it’s now a five-way contest.

