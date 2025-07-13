"I was shocked": Kyle Larson comments on Chase Elliott's stealthy points surge as Hendrick Motorsports stars battle for regular-season title

As the NASCAR Cup Series rolled into Wine Country for the race at Sonoma Raceway, the spotlight falls on table toppers William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. The three Hendrick Motorsports teammates are now all within 20 points of each other and Elliott's quiet consistency this season is catching even his own garage off guard.

Larson's comment came during pre-race media availability on Saturday, shortly after qualifying. Elliott has clawed his way to second in the standings with a string of top-tier finishes. While Larson has seen his position slip in recent weeks, Elliott has surged without a single finish outside the top 20 all year.

"We've lost track a little bit there, and others have been doing a good job. And Chase is always consistent. So, he's just quietly kind of there. After his win that he had (at Atlanta), I was shocked. I didn't even know he was that close in points," Kyle Larson admitted ahead of the race via Bob Pockrass. (0:21 onwards)

Currently, the regular-season title hangs in the balance. William Byron, still leading with 632 points, has seen his advantage shrink dramatically. He is going through a rocky stretch that includes four finishes of 27th or worse in the last five races, including back-to-back DNFs at Atlanta and Chicago.

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott before the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350. Source: Getty

Elliott, at 619 points, is now just 13 back. Kyle Larson sits third at 613, with Denny Hamlin (589) and Tyler Reddick (584) within striking distance as well. Byron's grip on the lead, which he's held for 16 of the season's 19 weeks, is looking more precarious by the race and that's been noticed by his teammates too.

"William's been really strong, but he's had some bad luck here in a couple races lately... When the leader of the points can't really get away, it just brings it all together. So, there's still a lot of racing left, though... If you go on a good run, you can stretch out here pretty quickly," Larson explained. (0:39 onwards)

Larson himself hasn't led a lap in the last six races and has two finishes outside the top 30 in that stretch. But with Sonoma on deck and another 10 races remaining before the playoffs, the regular-season title is still very much in play for all five of the drivers. And with all of them safely qualified for the playoffs, their focus this weekend is on maximizing every stage point in pursuit of the bonus 15 playoff points.

Kyle Larson eyes consistency reset as SVG looms large at Sonoma

Kyle Larson (17) and Shane Van Gisbergen (97) during the 2024 Loop 110-. Source: Getty

If there's one driver the field is keeping a close eye on in Sonoma, it's Shane van Gisbergen. The New Zealander starts from the Busch Light Pole and enters Sunday's race riding the momentum of Cup and Xfinity victories at Chicago and Mexico City. In just his third road course start of the season, SVG has quickly become the man to beat.

Kyle Larson, who last won here in 2021 and triumphed again in 2024, holds a 13.0 average finish at Sonoma across his career. That places him just behind Chase Elliott's 11.1 average - the best in the field among active full-time drivers. Elliott has four top-five finishes here and looks poised for another strong result in his pursuit of the points lead. Larson added of the race:

"Hopefully we can get back on a run of being consistent and getting stage points. I feel like we've still kind of been consistent. We just haven't finished as high as we have early in the year. And then we've been missing out on stage points." (0:01 onwards)

The missed opportunities at key moments have separated the Hendrick Motorsports drivers over the last month. Elliott's near-flawless consistency has propelled him toward the top without a dominant stretch. Byron, despite his five wins, has lost ground rapidly amid uncharacteristic stumbles. And Larson, once the postseason favorite, is now regrouping after a lukewarm stretch.

Kyle Larson spitting wine after winning the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Source: Imagn

Sunday's grid reflects their current balance. SVG starts first, Byron lines up third, Alex Bowman starts ninth, Kyle Larson is 11th, and Elliott takes off from 13th. With a purse of over $11 million and crucial stage points up for grabs, Sonoma could become the defining race in the regular-season championship picture.

