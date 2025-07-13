NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Sonoma Raceway Cup Series race kick off?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at the Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. A total of 37 drivers will contest the season’s 20th race over the 110 laps at the 1.99-mile-long road course.
Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway after beating Michael McDowell. The #5 Chevrolet driver will look to make it back-to-back Toyota/Save Mart 350 wins and will start from the 11th position for Sunday’s (July 13) main event.
What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?
The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma will wave at 3:50 p.m. ET on Sunday.
The Toyota/Save Mart 350's live action can be viewed on TNT Sports, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.
Shane van Gisbergen is on the pole for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma
Shane van Gisbergen, the driver of the #88 Trackhouse Racing, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. He scored the pole with a time of 1:14:594 and a speed of 95.040 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session.
Chase Briscoe will start alongside SVG on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, William Byron and Ross Chastain will start from the second row.
NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting lineup
Here’s the Cup Series Sonoma Raceway race lineup:
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #24 - William Byron
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #35 - Riley Herbst
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #78 - Katherine Legge
Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 live on TNT Sports.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.