NASCAR Green Flag Time Today: When will the 2025 Sonoma Raceway Cup Series race kick off?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 13, 2025 15:30 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at the Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. A total of 37 drivers will contest the season’s 20th race over the 110 laps at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway after beating Michael McDowell. The #5 Chevrolet driver will look to make it back-to-back Toyota/Save Mart 350 wins and will start from the 11th position for Sunday’s (July 13) main event.

What is the green flag time for the NASCAR race today?

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma will wave at 3:50 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350's live action can be viewed on TNT Sports, while radio coverage will be available at PRN and SiriusXM Radio in the United States.

Shane van Gisbergen is on the pole for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

Shane van Gisbergen, the driver of the #88 Trackhouse Racing, took the early upper hand by winning the pole to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. He scored the pole with a time of 1:14:594 and a speed of 95.040 mph during Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session.

Chase Briscoe will start alongside SVG on the front row on Sunday. Meanwhile, William Byron and Ross Chastain will start from the second row.

NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting lineup

Here’s the Cup Series Sonoma Raceway race lineup:

  1. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #5 - Kyle Larson
  12. #38 - Zane Smith
  13. #9 - Chase Elliott
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #71 - Michael McDowell
  16. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  17. #8 - Kyle Busch
  18. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #60 - Ryan Preece
  21. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  22. #22 - Joey Logano
  23. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  24. #2 - Austin Cindric
  25. #21 - Josh Berry
  26. #10 - Ty Dillon
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #35 - Riley Herbst
  29. #7 - Justin Haley
  30. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #4 - Noah Gragson
  33. #3 - Austin Dillon
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #78 - Katherine Legge

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 live on TNT Sports.

