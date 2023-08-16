Jake Crain & Company's "UNBIASED" Top 25: Exploring the finest staff and key players ahead of 2023 CFB season

"Crain & Company's" Jake Crain, alongside co-hosts David Cone and Blain Crain, dropped their "unbiased" preseason Top 25 poll. The 2023 college football season edges closer and like most, the observation lands on Georgia Bulldogs being the team to beat.
Jake Crain has coached at various levels, including college, and is currently a sports media personality. The Daily Wire's show hosted by Jake Crain has gathered 96,000 subscribers.
Let's take a look at his team's preseason poll.
"Jake Crain & Company's" Top 25 preseason poll
#1, Georgia Bulldogs
In spotlight: Coach Kirby Smart, QB Carson Beck, RB Kendall Milton,
#2, Michigan Wolverines
In spotlight: Coach Jim Harbaugh, RB Blake Corum, QB JJ McCarthy, RB Donovan Edwards
#3, LSU Tigers
In spotlight: Coach Brian Kelly, QB Jayden Daniels, OL Will Campbell, WR Malik Nabers, LB Harold Perkins
#4, Florida State Seminoles
In spotlight: Coach Mike Norvell, QB Jordan Travis, WR Johnny Wilson, RB Trey Benson
#5, Texas Longhorns
In spotlight: Coach Steve Sarkisian, QB Quinn Ewers, WR Xavier Worthy, BS Jalen Catalon
#6, Alabama Crimson Tide
In spotlight: Coach Nick Saban, QB Jalen Milroe, QB Ty Simpson
#7, Ohio State Buckeyes
In spotlight: Coach Ryan Day, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., WR Emuka Egbuka
#8, Utah Utes
In spotlight: Coach Kyle Whittingham, QB Cameron Rising, RB Ja'Quinden Jackson
#9, Oregon Ducks
In spotlight: Coach Dan Lanning, QB Bo Nix
#10, Penn State Nittany Lions
In spotlight: Coach James Franklin, QB Drew Allar, RB Nicholas Singleton
#11, USC Trojans
In spotlight: Coach Lincoln Riley, QB Caleb Williams
#12, Washington Huskies
In spotlight: Coach: Kalen DeBoer, Starting QB: Michael Penix Jr.
#13, Clemson Tigers
In spotlight: Coach Dabo Swinney, QB Cade Klubnik
#14, Tennessee Volunteers
In spotlight: Coach Josh Huepel, QB Joe Milton
#15, Oregon State Beavers
In spotlight: Coach Jonathan Smith, QB DJ Uiagalelei
#16, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
In spotlight: Coach Marcus Freeman, QB Sam Hartman
#17, Oklahoma Sooners
In spotlight: Coach Brent Venables, QB Dylan Gabriel
#18, Kansas City Wildcats
In spotlight: Coach Chris Klieman, QB Will Howard, and RB Ward Treshaun
#19, Wisconsin Badgers
In spotlight: Coach Luke Fickell, QB Tanner Mordecai, and RB Braylon Allen
#20, Texas Tech Red Raiders
In spotlight: Coach Joey McGuire
#21, TCU Horned Frogs
In spotlight: Coach Sonny Dykes, QB Chandler Morris
#22,. Tulane Green Wave
In spotlight: QB Michael Pratt
#23, Arkansas Razorbacks
In spotlight: QB KJ Jefferson, RB Raheim Sanders
#24, UTSA Roadrunners
In spotlight: Coach Jeff Traylor, QB Frank Harris
#25, North Carolina
In spotlight: Coach Mack Brown, Defensive coordinator Gene Chizik and QB Drake Maye
The AP Top 25 Poll was released on Monday, and the top five in that list were Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU, respectively.