CFB preseason Top 25 Poll: Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State make the Top three

The wait for the AP Top 25 preseason college football poll is over. The Georgia Bulldogs have made their mark, standing at the top with 60 out of 63 first-place votes in their corner.

Michigan bagged its first No. 2 ranking since 1991, whereas, Ohio State left Nick Saban's Alabama behind to earn the No. 3 spot. LSU stood at No. 5 with its best preseason ranking since 2016.

Preseason Top 25 college football poll released

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams before the start of the 2023 college season, alongside their coaches and plausible starting quarterbacks.

NCAA championship trophy

#25, Iowa Hawkeyes. Coach: Kirk Ferentz, Starting QB: Cade McNamara

#24, Tulane Green Wave. Coach: Willie Fritz, Starting QB: Michael Pratt

#23, Texas A&M Aggies. Coach: Jimbo Fisher, Starting QB: Connor Weigman

#22, Ole Miss Rebels. Coach: Lane Kiffin, Starting QB: Jaxson Dart

#21, UNC Tar Heels. Coach: Mack Brown, Starting QB: Drake Maye

#20, Oklahoma Sooners. Coach: Brent Venables, Starting QB: Dillon Gabriel

#19, Wisconsin Badgers. Coach: Luke Fickell, Starting QB: Tanner Mordecai

#18, Oregon State Beavers. Coach: Jonathan Smith, Starting QB: DJ Uiagalelei

#17, TCU Horned Frogs. Coach: Sonny Dykes, Starting QB: Chandler Morris

#16, Kansas State Wildcats. Coach: Chris Klieman, Starting QB: Will Howard

#15, Oregon Ducks. Coach: Dan Lanning, Starting QB: Bo Nix

#14, Utah Utes. Coach: Kyle Whittingham, Starting QB: Cameron Rising

#13, Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Coach: Marcus Freeman, Starting QB: Sam Hartman

#12, Tennessee Volunteers. Coach: Josh Heupel, Starting QB: Joe Milton III

#11, Texas Longhorns. Coach: Steve Sarkisian, Starting QB: Quinn Ewers

#10, Washington Huskies. Coach: Kalen DeBoer, Starting QB: Michael Penix Jr.

#9, Clemson Tigers. Coach: Dabo Swinney, Starting QB: Cade Klibnik

#8, Florida State Seminoles. Coach: Mike Norvell, Starting QB: Jordan Travis

#7, Penn State Nittany Lions. Coach: James Franklin, Starting QB: Drew Allar

#6, USC Trojans. Coach: Lincoln Riley, Starting QB: Caleb Williams

The top 5 in the preseason Top 25 poll

Top five of the AP college football preseason Top 25

#5, LSU Tigers. Coach: Brian Kelly, Starting QB: Jayden Daniels

#4, Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach: Nick Saban, Starting QB: Jalen Milroe

#3, Ohio State Buckeyes. Coach: Ryan Day, Starting QB: Kyle McCord

#2, Michigan Wolverines. Coach: Jim Harbaugh, Starting QB: J.J. McCarthy

#1, Georgia Bulldogs. Coach: Kirby Smart, Starting QB: Carson Beck

The Top 25 Poll has received mixed reactions from CFB insiders and analysts. College football analyst Brett McMurphy said that last year there were only 10 universities that survived to keep their AP poll spot. That leaves the thought that the polls could soon take a drastic change.

Poll : How many teams amongst the Preseason Poll will finish the season as Top 25? Less than 10 More than 10 0 votes