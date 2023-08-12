Jake Crain gives his take on Nick Saban's Alabama being ranked 3rd in the CFB Top 25 Rankings

Jake Crain made his thoughts on Nick Saban clear a while back, describing him as the greatest college football coach of all time. He, being a former undergrad assistant special teams/RB coach at the University of South Alabama, also has a place for the Crimson Tide in his heart.

However, it did not bode well with him when Nick Saban's Alabama was placed in the top 3 of the top 25 poll. On his show, "Crain & Company", Jake turned to a game he called "too high, too low" with respect to USA Today's top 25 poll.

The top 5 colleges according to the list were: Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, and LSU Tigers.

Jake Crain started his game with a 'too high' call on Nick Saban and his team. Vocalizing how Alabama could be one of the finalists, however, he added:

"But Bam, at 3, to me, is too high. They're too high, and I get it. Look, Nick Saban's the head man. Haven't lost, haven't lost double less than, haven't won less than double-digit games in 15 years."

"I get it. Alabama could go undefeated, be the best team in the country this year. That would not shock me. But when you look at where Alabama was, and if you look at it right, and they're and they're transitioning back to what got them there, bully ball, right?"

Jake Crain terms Georgia and Michigan as way above Alabama's reach

Jake Crain on "Crain & Company"

Jake Crain believes Alabama has many questions surrounding their path to the National Championship. He, himself, opens up the question of whether Alabama can be the bully ball team that they were a few years ago. He said:

"That's what Nick Saban said he wanted to go back to. But do they have that same monopoly on the offensive line and the defensive line? Georgia better up front. Michigan better up front."

Jake Crain added:

"LSU on the offensive line and possibly defensive line? You can make an argument. Ohio State, you can make an argument. Alabama isn't the biggest dog at the dance anymore."

That being said, Jake adds that he would place Nick Saban's Alabama at the No. 7 position on the list, behind the above-mentioned teams along with Florida State and Texas.

The Top 25 Poll

Top 25 Poll, College Football

The list of Top 25 colleges:

1. Georgia (15-0)

2. Michigan (13-1)

3. Alabama (11-2)

4. Ohio State (11-2)

5. LSU (10-4)

6. Southern California (11-3)

7. Penn State (11-2)

8. Florida State (10-3)

9. Clemson (11-3)

10. Tennessee (11-2)

11. Washington (11-2)

12. Texas (8-5)

13. Notre Dame (9-4)

14. Utah (10-4)

15. Oregon (10-3)

16. TCU (13-2)

17. Kansas State (10-4)

18. Oregon State (10-3)

19. Oklahoma (6-7)

20. North Carolina (9-5)

21. Wisconsin (7-6)

22. Mississippi (8-5)

23. Tulane (12-2)

24. Texas Tech (8-5)

25. Texas A&M (5-7)

