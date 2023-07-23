Jake Crain reveals his five dopest uniforms in college football. Although, the fans keep waiting for their teams to disclose their drip. Jake has helped the fans put their eyes on the five best designs.

The host of "Crain and Company" now focuses on the NCAA's in-depth analysis, informative interviews, and wagering predictions. He hosts the YouTube show alongside David Cone and Blain Crain.

Let's visit the five most mesmerizing uniforms in college football, as suggested by Former South Alabama infielder Jake Crain:

Jake Crain's Top 5 Uniforms in College Football

TCU Horned Frogs

TCU competed for the national championship last season. Yet, the coming season will be hard for TCU with only 11 starters returning. They will start the season against Colorado on September 2, 2023. Here is what Crain had to say about their jersey:

"TCU at number five, I mean TCU I know they have a decent amount of combinations. No doubt without a doubt is the best combination. If you're on audio, you need to pull this up. That is the best look at the black with the purple color."

USC Trojans

USC Star QB Caleb Williams is not yet over last season's loss against Utah in the PAC-12 conference championship game. Coach Lincoln Riley is entering his second year as a coach, preparing the team to win the conference one last time before entering the Big 12 next season. Jake Crain's view on their jersey:

"That brings me to my fourth-ranked position. USC's jersey is absolute gasoline, absolute Gasoline!"

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's jersey dialed a new tone after its partnership with Under Armour. The shining gold helmets add a nice touch to the Golden Domers. Here is how Jake Crain felt about the jersey:

Three Notre Dame traditional Gold obviously I like Gold. Alright, got that King Louis, and Let's go! I love Gold."

North Carolina

North Carolina's blue hue, in addition to the chrome helmet, makes the appearance one of the best in college sports. And of course! As Jake Crain mentions, It's Jordan.

"It's tough to beat North Carolina. I love when Ole Miss rocks the baby blues, but that North Carolina uniform. I mean, come on, man. Just look at it and it's Jordan."

LSU Tigers

The LSU jersey displays Royalty. The purple and gold showcased elegance on the field. The Nike Jersey is not far behind any NFL jersey. Along with the wide stripes on the shoulder, it is visually appealing. Jake details his vision:

"Number one, LSU! All right, listen, you got to put bias aside in this LSU has got the dopest uniforms."

No doubt, Crian has some great taste for uniforms. Without a doubt, his choices certainly match those of most college fans. What's your No. 1 pick? Let us know!

