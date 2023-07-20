Paul Finebaum's latest comments about Nick Saban have not sat well with the "Crain & Company" podcast host, Jake Crain. Finebaum recently stated that Saban needs to conjure up the energy to win a championship and keep his legacy intact.

The Alabama HC has seven titles under his belt, but the current changes coming into football could affect his leadership.

One of the most revered insiders in the NCAA perceives these thoughts. However, out of the utmost respect that Jake Crain has for Paul Finebaum, he could not agree with his opinions.

Jake Crain was the undergrad assistant special teams/RB coach at the University of South Alabama from 2009–2011. However, now he hosts a national sports show, "Crain & Co.," and here is what he had to say for the Alabama HC:

"When he (Paul Finebaum) says that Saban's legacy will be badly hurt if he misses the playoffs for a third straight year. I couldn't disagree more. Nick Saban, in my opinion, is the greatest college coach of all time in any sport because he dominated during an era where it's the hardest to form a dynasty. This isn't 1954 anymore."

Paul Finebaum's grasp on the Nick Saban and Alabama situation

ESPN's Paul Finebaum did not disrespect Nick Saban's legacy in any way. Although he mentioned that the Alabama HC could be at the backend of his career. With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC next season, the schedules could get more demanding for the then 72-year-old coach.

Referring to the changes made by the NCAA to the current scenario of college football, Nick Saban could take the back seat just as Bill Belichick had to do in NFL. Finebaum stated:

"Saban still has command of college football in one respect, he’s still the most talked about, the most influential person. But if we’re back here in mid-January and Kirby Smart has done it again, and Saban is home, then the conversation gets more heated about where does he stand today in the parlance of college football.”

Touchdown Alabama @TDAlabamaMag pic.twitter.com/7f2St0zISw After seven total national championships and almost 10 SEC Championships in 16 seasons, Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban's legacy would be viewed differently if Alabama fails to make it to the CFP Playoffs this season

The comments made by Finebaum were not met with great admiration from the fans. They feel that Saban has already cemented his legacy after his miraculous record of 280-69.

Saban has seven national championships, 10 SEC, one Mid-America Conference, and 15 SEC Western Conference Championships. It seems like the NCAA fans and Jake Crain are on the same page when it's Saban's legacy on the line.

