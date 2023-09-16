Does Travis Hunter play both ways? More about Colorado's two-way player

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes have one powerful weapon who has built great chemistry with quarterback Shedeur Sanders since his Jackson State days. It is none other than cornerback and wider receiver Travis Hunter.

Yes, Travis Hunter plays both ways. He excels at playing both as a defensive and offensive player. It was something that he incorporated into this playing style since his high school days at Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia.

Hunter went on to set numerous records back then, including the Gwinnett County record for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in a single season during his junior campaign.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The young two-way player was considered the No.1 recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.com. Initially, Hunter committed to play for Florida State in 2020. But he visited Deion Sanders in Jackson State a month before their Soul Bowl victory in 2021.

That is when Travis Hunter decided to flip his commitment to JSU in December of that year. When he decided to shake hands with Deion Sanders and his Jackson State team, he became the highest-ranked recruit to join an HBCU or FCS program.

Expand Tweet

In his debut season for the Tigers, he continued being a two-way player, playing both as a cornerback and wide receiver on the field. His first season saw him record 15 solo tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown on the defense. On the offense as a WR, Travis Hunter accumulated 190 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Coach Prime had high praise for Hunter when he decided to try his luck and recruit him to be a part of his team.

"You try and find out what makes him tick, and you recruit that," he said. You're not gonna find anyone in the country with that talent. But with the thought process of how he goes about life, that's what you're trying to identify and go select young men that you can then accompany him on his journey."

Hunter has a lot of respect for Coach Prime. They both developed a strong bond with each other during his debut season at Jackson State. So when Deion Sanders decided to sign with the Colorado Buffaloes, Travis Hunter followed and jumped into the transfer portal to reunite with Coach Prime once again.

Travis Hunter is already making noise in Colorado

Despite being in the college football world for just one season last year, Hunter is still making a lot of noise playing for Colorado in their 2023 campaign. In the first two games of the season against TCU and Nebraska, Coach Prime and the newly revamped Colorado roster have emerged victorious, which is already a better record than last year's 1-11 campaign.

Hunter has continued his two-way skills in Colorado as well. In just two games as their starting cornerback and wide receiver, he has recorded an incredible 274 snaps, making him a possible contender for the Heisman award this year.

Colorado is going against Colorado State this weekend. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has his faith and belief set on Hunter to continue making an impression in the college football scene. While making an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Shedeur opened up about why his teammate is a Heisman favorite.

Expand Tweet

"I mean he proves himself week-by-week, he did it last year. He continues to do it this year, offense and defense. There's nobody in the country that has taken as many snaps as he is and dominated much as he has", Shedeur said.

As Coach Prime and his team gear up for another game at Folsom Field, fans will be eagerly waiting in anticipation to see this young two-way player in action.