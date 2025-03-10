"Doesn’t make for a great hot take”: CFB fans react as Colin Cowherd drops blunt statement on Travis Hunter-Shohei Ohtani comparisons

Travis Hunter is considered one of the best players in the 2025 NFL draft and is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick by many analysts.

One of the things that has caused debate in the football world is Hunter's desire to play both ways in the NFL, just like he played in college.

Both Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter made it clear that a team should only draft the Colorado star if they're open to giving him opportunities on both sides of the ball.

In one of the interviews during the 2025 NFL combine, Hunter shared that he believes what he does in football is harder for the body compared to playing both ways in a sport like baseball.

Hunter said even though Shohei Ohtani is a great player, "you gotta do a lot more in football," which sparked major debate on the internet, with Colin Cowherd expressing his viewpoints about the matter on Sunday.

“What Travis Hunter is attempting to do in the NFL, play both wide receiver and cornerback, is admirable, even impressive. But let's be real, it's nowhere near as difficult as what Shohei Ohtani is pulling off. So zip it."

Reacting to this rant by Cowherd, one fan said,

"Nobody is saying what Ohtani is doing isn’t more difficult. Hunter said it was harder on the body, which is true."

"OHTANI DOESNT PLAY BOTH WAYS!!!!!!! WHEN'S THE LAST TIME HE ACTUALLY DID IT AND HE PROBABLY WONT DO IT THIS YR." another fan added.

"Hunter is talking about the physicality of playing both ways vs pitching and hitting…and you know that. But that doesn’t make for a great “hot take”, so you turn it into a skill set discussion." another fan highlighted.

"Colin you're being disingenuous and moving the Goal Post. Travis said what he's doing his harder on the "body" and not that it takes more skill. You guys are so giddy to criticize Travis Hunter that you'll sacrifice your reading comprehension to do so." another fan commented.

"You're searching for subject matter. You can do better." another fan added.

Travis Hunter talks about dreams of buying a plane

During Wednesday's episode of "The Travis Hunter Show," the Colorado star was asked what he would get if he had a bank account that was full of money.

Hunter, who has an NIL value of $5.7M per On3, shared that since he has a car and a boat, the next luxurious item he has his eyes on is an airplane.

The Colorado star said he would want the inside of the plane to look like a house, similar to his truck, which has a tan-colored wrap.

