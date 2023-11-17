Dolly Parton joins Miley Cyrus on the list of iconic singers Georgia HC Kirby Smart doesn’t recognize

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is leading his team on potentially another national championship run this season. The Bulldogs are two-time defending national champions and will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 12. But Smart might have made some enemies in Tennessee due to his latest comments.

American pop sensation Dolly Parton has joined the list of singers the Georgia head coach doesn't really recognize. Parton is a big name in America and especially in Tennessee, where Smart will be taking his team.

Here is what Kirby Smart said when he was asked if he knew who Dolly Parton was as she would be in attendance at the Georgia vs Tennessee game.

“I do know who Dolly Parton is, I have parents who watched the Grand Ole Opry,” Smart said, not talking about her legendary singing career.

Parton had earlier announced on social media her intentions of attending the big game. She would be cheering for the Tennessee Volunteers as they try to stop the Georgia juggernaut. But she isn't the only singer that Kirby Smart didn't recognize.

Earlier in the season, Miley Cyrus also suffered the same fate after the Bulldogs rolled over the Kentucky Wildcats in a week 6 encounter.

“I don’t know who Miley Cyrus is. What does she have to do with the wrecking ball?” Smart had said at that time.

The Bulldogs are dominant on the football field this season, like the last two. But now their head coach has put a great deal of pressure on them to win on even more hostile territory.

Kirby Smart dismissing Dolly Parton makes Georgia vs Tennessee interesting

The Bulldogs have already won the SEC East and made their place in the championship game. But Kirby Smart dismissing Dolly Parton has given a new flavor to the Georgia vs Tennessee game this weekend.

The Volunteers are 7-3 overall going into the game and are coming off a dismal performance against the Missouri Tigers, who thrashed them 36-7.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 and are fresh after registering a blowout win against the Ole Miss Rebels with a 52-17. But the Tennessee crowd isn't going to make the life of the No.1 team in the country’s life easy at all. Especially not after what Smart said about Dolly Parton.

Can the Volunteers stop the Bulldogs’ unbeaten run? Or will the two-time defending national champions showcase their prowess once again?