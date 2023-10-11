Kirby Smart's Georgia confidently passed the biggest obstacle of their season in Week 6, beating their first-ranked opponent, the then No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats. With the win, the Bulldogs kept their No. 1 spot and status as the team to beat in college football.

Georgia performed at a level that reminded everyone of their 2021 and 2022 form as they beat Kentucky 51-13. Carson Beck had his best game of the season, throwing for 389 yards with four touchdown passes and one interception.

The Bulldogs defense showed up, restricting the Wildcats' offense to only 183 offensive yards. Crucial to their success was Georgia's ability to convert in third down with 6 out of 11 attempts compared to Kentucky's 2 out of 11.

Before the game, Coach Smart had asked his team to perform like a "wrecking ball". During the post-game press conference, the two-time national champion coach mentioned so much that a reporter brought up the Miley Cirus single of the same name.

Smart doesn't seem to be a fan of Miss Cirus as he responded:

“I don’t know who Miley Cyrus is. What does she have to do with wrecking ball?”

Explaining the true meaning of his use of wrecking ball, Smart said that he used it to convey the need for physicality to his players, explaining that he used it as a physics metaphor for football:

“Force equals mass times acceleration. So, we wanted a lot of mass. What is a lot of mass? More hats. What is acceleration? More speed.

"We wanted to be connected in our physicality, and we showed videos of a wrecking ball. It was just a big ball hitting a building. I mean, knocking it down.

Week 7 for Georgia: Vanderbilt

For Week 7, the Bulldogs face what might be the easiest of SEC encounters, as they travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Commodores are 2-5 and have a very slim chance of beating Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 31.5-point favorites, so they should cruise by and keep their unbeaten record for yet another week. The game will be played on Saturday, at noon Eastern Time, and you can watch it on CBS.