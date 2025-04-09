"Don't worry about things you can't control": When Kalen DeBoer shared the biggest advice he received in his football career

Kalen DeBoer had two successful years in charge of Washington. The coach had an immediate impact on the Huskies, transforming them into a contender in the Pac-12. This came after another successful tenure at Fresno State, where he had served as the offensive coordinator.
When asked in a one-on-one interview with Adam Breneman on “Next Up” in September 2023 about the best piece of advice he's ever received in his coaching career, DeBoer gave a detailed explanation.
“Don't worry about the things you can't control,” DeBoer said (Timestamp: 43:48). “I see players get eaten up by that when they look into the reps too much. I don't know if it's the best advice I've ever been told, but I think it's one of the best things I've ever done.
“Just work where your feet are at. Wherever I was, it was just, like, everything was into that. And not worried about the next job. I never got into that in the first place, but what's led to where I'm at, I think, is by pouring everything into that moment, that season, that job, those people.”
The approach undoubtedly worked well for Kalen DeBoer in his different coaching destinations. He recorded success as a head coach at Sioux Falls, Fresno State and then Washington. He was also successful as an assistant at Indiana and Fresno State and a couple of others.
Kalen DeBoer describes what it takes to win a championship
Following his immediate impact at Washington in the 2022 season, it was clear that Kalen DeBoer was going to transform the Huskies into a championship contender sooner than later. Adam Breneman asked him what it would take to make the program win a championship.
“I think there are obviously major differences, but there are similarities to what it takes to win a championship, and I have been through quite a few of those years,” DeBoer said (Timestamp: 45:05). “And you gotta catch some breaks in that way.
“You gotta stay healthy or not have one position in particular where injuries fall apart and hit you. You gotta win some close games. And I don't care how good you are, there's gonna be a game or two that comes down to the wire, and to be able to pull through and win those close games.”
That season, Kalen DeBoer made the program’s championship dream a reality. He led Washington to the Pac-12 championship with an undefeated record. The Huskies also went all the way to the College Football Playoff national championship game, where they lost to Michigan.
