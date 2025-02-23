Dont'e Thornton Jr. NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Tennessee WR ft. TB Buccaneers

After little production in four years of college football, Dont'e Thornton Jr. is entering the NFL Draft this year. The Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver is coming off his best season of college football, catching 26 balls for 661 yards and six touchdowns.

Thornton only played two years in Knoxville after starting his college career with the Oregon Ducks. The speedy wide receiver struggles to find success both in Oregon and Tennessee. He finished with 65 catches for 1,426 yards and 10 touchdowns.

At 6-4, 214 pounds, the former Tennessee player has prototypical size for a wideout, but he’ll be more of a project in the NFL. While he has top speed and can get open, there is still untapped potential.

Top three landing spots for Tennessee WR Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Dont'e Thornton Jr. led the FBS in yards per reception. - Source: Imagn

Dont'e Thornton Jr. is big and fast. He led the nation in yards per reception in 2024 but only caught 24 passes. Despite his high ceiling, there’s also a low floor. Thornton is projected to be a late-round pick, as he is a developmental prospect.

While he produced very little in college, some NFL teams might consider talent and athletic ability worthy of a draft pick. He is unlikely to see a lot of game action in 2025 and maybe even 2026, but if he develops, he has the athletic ability to become a star.

Despite his lack of development, Thornton still has shown some traits of a successful NFL wide receiver. With the proper program, he could become a solid player and maybe a consistent big play threat. Here are three teams that could take a flyer and attempt to unlock his potential.

#3. Detroit Lions

With a strong roster from top to bottom, the Detroit Lions could take a shot at developing Dont'e Thornton Jr. While Ben Johnson is no longer leading the Lions attack, the team still has enough talent to compete in the present and look to develop players for the future.

The Lions have a high-floor veteran quarterback in Jared Goff, with Amon Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Khalif Raymond and tight end Sam Laporta available in the passing game.

Drafting Dont'e Thornton Jr. would give Detroit another potential home run threat in the future and turn the Lions into an even more explosive attack.

#2. Tennessee Titans

From one of the best teams in the NFL to one of the worst. The Tennessee Titans have a couple of talented wide receivers in Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks. They might add a couple of receivers for whoever the quarterback is next season.

But the Titans are in rebuilding mode, and without the pressure to win immediately, they could take a late draft pick and keep Dont'e Thornton Jr. in the state he played college football in.

Developing the young receiver could give the Titans an interesting weapon down the road, perhaps one that is polished enough to make a difference once the team is ready to compete.

#1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This is more of a place where Dont'e Thornton Jr. can develop by example. Mike Evans is entering his 13th season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evans is another big and fast receiver who worked on his technique to become one of the best players in the game.

The Tennessee product could learn from Evans while polishing his game. Chris Godwin is a free agent, but he could also go back to Tampa, along with Jalen McMillan and Ryan Miller.

The Bucs are talented enough to compete for years, and adding a younger deep threat in Thornton would give the offense another dimension. This pick could also serve as an eventual passing of the torch.

