Drew Allar injury: What happened to Penn State WR during Week 12 clash vs. Rutgers

Drew Allar exited the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the third quarter. The Penn State quarterback reportedly picked up an undisclosed injury and didn't return for the remainder of the game.

The Nittany Lions eventually won the contest 27-6, but there will be concerns about Allar's injury heading into the final game of the 2023 regular season.

As per reports, Allar injured his right shoulder on a third-quarter draw while gaining a first down. He was visibly in pain while attempting to get back onto his feet after the rushing play.

The Penn State signal caller threw the next pass awkwardly into the sideline and left the game for the injury tent. He emerged from the medical tent, clutching his right shoulder and trying to rotate his arm.

However, Allar was clearly in some discomfort and wasn't able to return to the field. He was replaced by Beau Pribula, who came in and quickly provided a jolt with a 39-yard run into the red zone.

Prior to exiting the game, Allar completed six of his 13 passes for 79 yards. He also made a strong third-down conversion throw to Liam Clifford and improvised for another conversion to Theo Johnson.

The Nittany Lions are expected to release an update on Allar's injury soon.

A look at Drew Allar's stats in the 2023 college football season

Drew Allar is enjoying a fabulous season with the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2023. The quarterback has racked up 1,965 yards and 21 touchdowns on 191 passes. He has also recorded 143 rushing yards and four touchdowns across 11 games.

Allar's stellar outings have helped the Nittany Lions to third place in the B10 East with a 9-2 record. They are only behind the undefeated Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.

However, Penn State will hope that Allar's injury isn't too serious. The Nittany Lions will finish their regular season campaign against Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 24.