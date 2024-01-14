Speculation about the future of quarterback Jalen Milroe has been rampant after Kalen DeBoer's arrival in Tuscaloosa.

The College Football Playoff national championship runner-up Washington Huskies just lost their head coach to the Alabama Crimson Tide after Nick Saban's retirement.

Milroe, who has a $1.4 million NIL valuation according to On3, recently revealed his plans for the 2024 season. Milroe said he is ready to lead the Crimson Tide to another national championship, thereby foregoing the NFL draft.

However, not everyone was impressed by Milroe's confidence and reacted on Twitter.

While this could be seen as a sign of commitment, some fans remain skeptical.

"Dude will not fit in that offense," commented one.

“Let’s see if he’s still staying when DeBoer transfers Will Rogers in,” a fan tweeted.

“That’s fine but he needs to be more accurate to play in DeBoer’s offense,” another one wrote. “I like him, but nothing is given.”

“Will be a great tight end,” one commented.

“Bro was the grueling part Saban was talking about,” a fan tweeted.

Kalen DeBoer brought optimism to Jalen Milroe

After a rollercoaster first year as a starter, Miller made headlines by announcing his return to Tuscaloosa for 2024 rather than entering the NFL draft.

DeBoer's arrival could be a boon for Milroe's development. Just look at Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr., who thrived under DeBoer's guidance last season. Penix showed rapid progress in the 2023 season, amassing 4,903 yards, 36 TDs, 11 INTs and an 84.1 QBR (6th).

Milroe's journey was not without difficulties. After narrowly winning the starting job, he was benched after a loss to Texas. But his strength and resilience shined through as he battled back to end the regular season with a bang, racking up 17 total touchdowns.

Friday night's announcement that Milroe would stay might not just be about a new coach; it could signal the dawn of a new chapter for the Crimson Tide.

