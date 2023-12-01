Duke football coaching search: Ranking the top 5 candidates after Mike Elko's Texas A&M move

Duke football's coaching search has become the talk of the town following head coach Mike Elko's sudden departure to the Texas A&M Aggies. Elko coached the Blue Devils for two seasons and compiled a 16-9 record before leaving the program at the end of the 2023 regular season.

Since the Duke football team's coaching seat is now vacant, the Blue Devils are looking for a new head coach. Let's look at five potential candidates who could succeed Elko at the school.

Top 5 candidates to succeed Mike Elko as Duke football head coach

Liberty Flames HC Jamey Chadwell

#5. Jamey Chadwell

Jamey Chadwell took over as the head coach for the No. 20 Liberty Flames prior to the 2023 season. In his first year with them, he led the team to the top of the Conference USA with a 12-0 record.

With Chadwell's impressive displays at Liberty, the Blue Devils might consider him as an ideal replacement for Mike Elko. The 46-year-old previously served as the head coach for Coastal Carolina and thrived during his four seasons with the program.

#4. Curt Cignetti

Curt Cignetti has done a fantastic job with the No. 22 James Madison Dukes in the past two seasons. He has led them to the summit of the Sun Belt in 2023, finishing the regular season with an 11-1 record.

Since Cignetti has received plenty of praise and plaudits for his work at JMU, the Duke football program might be keen on luring him. However, it would take a lot to convince the 62-year-old, who seems quite content at JMU for now.

#3. Jim Knowles

Knowles has been Ohio State's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since 2022 and has done a remarkable job for the Buckeyes in the past two seasons.

Interestingly, Knowles has a history with the Duke football program and spent eight years as the defensive coordinator of the team. He might be tempted to return to the Blue Devils and potentially take up the head coaching role for next season.

#2. Willie Fritz

Willie Fritz has been serving as the head coach of Tulane since 2016. In the last two seasons, he has led the team to a 23-3 record, including a Cotton Bowl win against USC in 2022.

Fritz seems destined to move up the coaching ranks in the next few years. However, with the job vacancy at the Duke football program, joining the Blue Devils could be an ideal option.

#1. Jason Garrett

Despite being away from coaching in the past two years, Jason Garrett has been linked with the head coaching job at Duke. Multiple reports suggest that the 57-year-old is a potential candidate for the vacancy on the team.

Garrett last served as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants and previously spent nine seasons as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.