Dylan Raiola Heisman Predictions: Exploring Nebraska QB’s chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Dylan Raiola is preparing for his sophomore season as the starting quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Raiola had a decent but unspectacular true freshman campaign, leading the Cornhuskers to a 7-6 record.
He's entering Year 2 with high expectations considering his talent and the impressive squad surrounding him for the 2025 season. With that in mind, let's look at the Cornhuskers' QB1's Heisman Trophy odds.
Dylan Raiola 2025 Heisman Odds: Where he stands now
According to Sports Illustrated, Dylan Raiola opens at +5000 odds to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. The Nebraska Cornhuskers' shot caller is on the outside looking in when it comes to favorites to win the biggest individual prize in college football.
Raiola set the Cornhuskers' records for most passing yards (2,819 yards) and completion % (67.1) in the 2024 campaign. He is expected to make a jump in his second full season as the undisputed starter for the program.
Furthermore, he has a new offensive coordinator in Dana Holgorsen. He is an offensive guru. According to Sports Illustrated, all six offenses Holgorsen has coordinated have ranked in the top three nationally in passing and the top six in total offense.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Heisman History: Can Dylan Raiola join the list?
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a rich history when it comes to the Heisman Trophy. Three of their past greats have taken home the award.
Wide receiver and running back Johnny Rodgers did so in 1972, running back Mike Rozier picked it up in 1983, and quarterback and wide receiver Eric Crouch won the award in 2001.
Hence, Raiola will aim to become the first Nebraska player to win the Heisman in over two decades. He'll be able to join the prestigious list if he pulls off an all-timer in the upcoming season.
Dylan Raiola's top competitors for Heisman Trophy 2025
Raiola's biggest competitors for the 2025 Heisman Trophy are his fellow big-program quarterbacks. Texas' Arch Manning has the best odds at +600, while LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is listed at +850 via BET MGM.
Other notable QB hopefuls for the prestigious prize are Clemson's Cade Klubnik at +1000, Penn State's Drew Allar at +1400 and Oregon's Dante Moore at +1800. Ohio State's star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has the best Heisman odds among non-QBs at +1000.
