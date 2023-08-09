EA Sports' latest announcement about its college football game release was well-received by fans who have had to wait for years to get their hands on newer versions of the game.
A representative of the company confirmed to On3 that the game will be released next summer. A short statement accompanied the news.
“We’re incredibly excited to bring back an authentic college football experience for fans and athletes that have shown such passion for the franchise, and we’re looking forward to delivering it in Summer 2024.”
Initially, the company had planned to release the game this summer but, in November 2022, the decision was made to push the release to 2024.
After a consistent run of releases from 1998 to 2013, the video game's huge fanbase was left flailing after a slew of lawsuits assaulted the company.
Ed O'Bannon, a former UCLA basketball player, started a class action lawsuit against the NCAA for its violation of antitrust laws for the game's use of their likenesses without a share of the revenue.
It has been 10 years since fans saw another release which explains why they greeted EA Sports' announcement with such enthusiasm and downright bizarre requests.
Does the EA Sports' announcement include player compensation structures?
The EA Sports' announcement in May confirmed that actual likenesses of players will be used in this version of the game.
A representative of the company stated that they were collaborating with OneTeam Partners to "facilitate collegiate athletes' names and likenesses." Eligible FBS players can choose to have their likenesses captured.
This would bring the game in line with more modern standards that make the game as realistic as possible. It was also confirmed that the players who take the opt-in option to appear on EA Sports College Football will be compensated.
In May, the company was still working on a compensation model that would suit the players whose captured likenesses would appear in the game. A random avatar would be assigned to any player who did not wish to appear in the game.
The company's spokespeople stated that the goal of the compensation structure is to be as inclusive and equitable as possible.
The OneTeam Partners website expounded on the compensation option for student-athletes and briefed that if individual impact sales could not be isolated and identified, then players would receive equal compensation.
Licensing company, The Brandr Group (TBG) also sued EA Sports for tortious interference due to its existing partnership with 54 Division I programs.
The EA Sports' announcement has been one of college sports' biggest reliefs, and fans certainly cannot wait for next summer.