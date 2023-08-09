EA Sports' latest announcement about its college football game release was well-received by fans who have had to wait for years to get their hands on newer versions of the game.

A representative of the company confirmed to On3 that the game will be released next summer. A short statement accompanied the news.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring back an authentic college football experience for fans and athletes that have shown such passion for the franchise, and we’re looking forward to delivering it in Summer 2024.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On3 NIL @On3NIL



“We’re looking forward to delivering it in Summer 2024."



Details via @Pete_Nakos96: pic.twitter.com/umnESqVWh9 NEW: A EA Sports spokesperson confirmed to On3 its college football franchise will return next summer“We’re looking forward to delivering it in Summer 2024."Details via @Pete_Nakos96: on3.com/nil/news/ea-sp…

Initially, the company had planned to release the game this summer but, in November 2022, the decision was made to push the release to 2024.

After a consistent run of releases from 1998 to 2013, the video game's huge fanbase was left flailing after a slew of lawsuits assaulted the company.

Ed O'Bannon, a former UCLA basketball player, started a class action lawsuit against the NCAA for its violation of antitrust laws for the game's use of their likenesses without a share of the revenue.

It has been 10 years since fans saw another release which explains why they greeted EA Sports' announcement with such enthusiasm and downright bizarre requests.

Mr. Cleveland @CLEfan88 @BenAxelrod Really wish it released this summer as anticipated, but I’ll take it.

Vince @VRC61 @On3NIL @Pete_Nakos96 @On3sports @jeremycrabtree @EricPrisbell @jdpickell @Andy_Staples @josh_newberg @mzenitz @JesseReSimonton @EASPORTS In one mode, you’re a media exec manipulating conference configurations with broadcast deals.

⛄️ Sneaux ⛄️ @TheSnow25 Taking PTO an entire week when that @EASPORTS NCAA football come out… frfr….

NBA Slime @TerryFranconia



Me:

pic.twitter.com/l040kHp1as “EA Sports has confirmed that the College Football franchise will return in Summer of 2024”Me:

Donovan James @DonJamesSports @On3sports @Pete_Nakos96 I’m realigning the conferences back to how they use to be

Mike Morris @717Oso @On3sports @Pete_Nakos96 We need online multiplayer using your custom player online 11v11



And add

fcs & hbcus schools

Mike Morris @717Oso @RacingFanatic33 @On3sports @Pete_Nakos96 Man if they find a way to bridge it with online franchise mode & road to glory online multiplayer 11v11 it would be crazy to stream & build a series

Does the EA Sports' announcement include player compensation structures?

The EA Sports' announcement in May confirmed that actual likenesses of players will be used in this version of the game.

A representative of the company stated that they were collaborating with OneTeam Partners to "facilitate collegiate athletes' names and likenesses." Eligible FBS players can choose to have their likenesses captured.

This would bring the game in line with more modern standards that make the game as realistic as possible. It was also confirmed that the players who take the opt-in option to appear on EA Sports College Football will be compensated.

In May, the company was still working on a compensation model that would suit the players whose captured likenesses would appear in the game. A random avatar would be assigned to any player who did not wish to appear in the game.

The company's spokespeople stated that the goal of the compensation structure is to be as inclusive and equitable as possible.

The OneTeam Partners website expounded on the compensation option for student-athletes and briefed that if individual impact sales could not be isolated and identified, then players would receive equal compensation.

Licensing company, The Brandr Group (TBG) also sued EA Sports for tortious interference due to its existing partnership with 54 Division I programs.

The EA Sports' announcement has been one of college sports' biggest reliefs, and fans certainly cannot wait for next summer.