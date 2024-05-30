EA Sports College Football 25: Latest features expected in the upcoming game including new passing system

The EA Sports College Football 25 is a much-anticipated game throughout the college football world. Slated to be released in July, the video game is said to be packed with a whole lot of new features.

The game is coming after a long hiatus. So fans can expect many changes. EA has signed the biggest NIL deal in history to try and include more than 11,000 college football players in the game.

Latest features expected in EA Sports College Football 25

#1. Revamped passing and kicking system

The passing and kicking system has been revamped for the EA Sports College Football 25 game.

A meter appears over the receiver when the quarterback throws the ball, and it can be toggled between a floater and a bullet by tapping or holding a button. But what stands out in the game is that if the button is pressed for too long, the accuracy of the throw (or the kick) takes a beating.

The playbooks are obviously very different from Madden, as they should be. The game has 134 different playbooks, so the players will have an immersive experience trying everything out when they finally play it.

#2. New pre-snap options

More happens pre-snap in a football game than after the ball is snapped, and the EA Sports College Football 25 game takes that into account. Pass protection can be adjusted to go in a certain direction. While calling a hot route, custom stems will allow players to change the downfield to give it a new feeling rather than being another version of Madden.

#3. Revamped sounds and visuals

EA has taken special care to recreate all the stadiums and players to make the game lifelike. While every team has three jersey options, some have a lot more, and the tiniest details are visible on them. Also, the gaming giant has brought back the stadium pulse so that the controller will vibrate depending on the crowd.

Each fan set in the game is also pretty different, reflecting the real-life fans. They have unique hand signs, pom poms and dresses. So, all in all, it will be an immersive experience.

#4. The wear and tear system

A new system has been added that takes into account the hits on a player during the game. As the hits add up, the player gets fatigued and more prone to injury. So, the fans must manage fatigue and injuries while planning for the season. Just like a real head coach would.