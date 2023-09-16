East Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 16 | College Football Week 3

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 1-1 going into their Week 3 college football game against East Carolina. In Week 1, they beat Garner-Webb 45-24 before losing 40-34 to the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 2.

In Week 3, they face lesser opposition in the form of the East Carolina Pirates. The Pirates got trashed 31-3 by No. 2 Michigan in Week 1 and lost 31-13 to Marshall in Week 2. The Mountaineers are 9.5 favorites for this game.

East Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction

The Pirates haven't looked great this year, totaling one aerial touchdown and zero running ones. East Carolina has been especially hampered by the penalties, totaling 23 for a loss of 230 yards. They average a very low eight points per game.

In defense, they have surrendered 541 yards, 270.5 of those through the air. Quarterbacks who have played against them average 70.5% completion.

Pirates quarterback Mason Garcia had 62 yards with one touchdown pass and an interception in their defeat to Marshall. In Week 1, he had a slightly better yardage versus Michigan, with 80 yards and one interception.

The fact that with so few attempts to throw the ball, he still surrenders interceptions is worrisome.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers have recorded 440 yards in offense, which is the 45th-best number in the country. They have lost just 90 yards to nine penalties.

Their quarterback Joey Aguilar totaled 275 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in their last game against the Tar Heels. In Week 1, he had only 174 yards, but he recorded four touchdown passes.

The Mountaineer's weakness shows in defense, where they have allowed an average of 39.5 points per game. They have been especially poor at defending against the running game, surrendering 458 yards and seven touchdowns that way.

Prediction: Appalachian State 42-14 East Carolina

East Carolina vs Appalachian State betting tips

Spread favorite: Appalachian State: (-9.5)

Moneyline: Appalachian State (-366), East Carolina (+283)

Total: 50 points

App. State vs East Carolina: Head-to-head

The Mountaineers hold the lead in their head-to-head record, 20-12. The first game was in 1932, but since 1979, the schools have met only thrice. Theor last encounter was a 33-19 win by Appalachian State in 2021.

App. State vs East Carolina: Where to watch

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Boone, North Carolina

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Network: ESPN+