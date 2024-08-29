Eastern Illinois vs Illinois football history: H2H, records, and more ahead of Week 1 college football matchup

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will start this year's campaign against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial Stadium, the Panthers are going into this game as underdogs, especially considering their history against the Fighting Illini. Here's what you need to know before the game.

Eastern Illinois vs Illinois: Head-to-head and records

Even though both teams are from the same state, they've only ever played two games against each other, both with the same outcome. The Fighting Illini came out on top on both occasions and are favored to win here too.

The Panthers finished with a 7-4 record last year and were fairly competitive in their conference. With a few new additions and departures to their lineups, including their starting RB, Nico Watson.

The Fighting Illini, however, make even a respectable Eastern Illinois season look weak in comparison to their own performance last year. Illinois appeared in a bowl game and was quite competitive in the Big 10.

Even historically, the Panthers haven't had nearly the success that the Illini have. With five national championships under their belt, Illinois dwarfs their opponent in more than one way.

The Fighting Illinois have won two national championships, which came back in 1923 and 1927, and have gone 8-12 across 20 bowl games. As for the Panthers, they have made one bowl game in their history, which they lost back in 1948.

Predictions and odds for Thursday's matchup

Odds

Eastern Illinois: +2000, Illinois: -5000

Prediction

While the Illinois Fighting Illini are predicted to win heavily, with the spread a significant 28.5 points, the Eastern Illinois Panthers will fight hard. Against all odds, the game could end up being a competitive one.

The thing is, Illinois's spotty offense and inconsistency last year could once again bring about their downfall this season. And of course, everyone loves an underdog, and no one can deny the Panthers that title in this matchup.

It would be a huge surprise if the Panthers were to win this one, and that is highly unlikely to happen. Expect the Fighting Illini to win comfortably but take Eastern Illinois to beat the 27.5-point spread.

