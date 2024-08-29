Eastern Illinois vs Illinois prediction & betting tips - August 29th | College Football Week 1

Eastern Illinois and Illinois are set to face in Week 1 of the college football season on Thursday at 9 p.m. EST with Illinois as the home team. The Fighting Illini will be looking to bounce back after a 5.7 season last year while the Panthers are looking to build on a strong season where they went 8-3. That said, Eastern Illinois played in a much weaker conference than Illinois

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois: Prediction

Despite their differing records after last season, Illinois plays in a stronger conference, and as a result, team records are not entirely comparable. The Fighting Illini are a big favorite as they have a much stronger roster overall and should be able to take advantage of a weaker Panthers team.

Illinois should be able to find lots of room with its running game against a weaker Eastern Illinois defense. While the Panthers could make a few big plays to keep the game close, it is unlikely. Even if the game remains close, The Fighting Illini have more experience and should be able to pull through in crunch time. This game should be a clear-cut win for Illinois.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois tips

Tip 1: Eastern Illinois +27.5 (-105)

Tip 2: Over 44.5 points (-110)

Tip 3: The moneyline is not worth betting on at -10000 for Illinois.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois: Head to head

Illinois has the edge in the head-to-head record between these two teams. Since their first matchup in 1901, the Fighting Illini have amassed a 59-43-9 record. That said, Eastern Illinois did win the most recent matchup in 2023. It was a 14-13 victory for the Panthers.

With that in mind, Illinois had won the previous five matchups and seven of the previous eight. We do not expect the game to be as low-scoring as it was last year, and as a result, there will be less room for Eastern Illinois to pull off an upset.

Where to watch Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois

The first game of the season between these two games will be played on August 29 and can be viewed on the Big 10 Network. The game will be called by Mark Followill for the play-by-play, and Jeremy Leman as the color analyst. Fans who do not have satellite or a cable package can use Fubo to watch the game. Free trials with Fubo are available.

