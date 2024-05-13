Emeka Egbuka 2025 NFL draft projection: Way-too-early Predictions for the Ohio State's WR

Emeka Egbuka surprised the college football world in January when he decided to return to Ohio State for his senior season. He was considered among the top wide receivers eligible for the draft but decided to return to further boost his draft stock with one more season.

Egbuka was recruited as a five-star prospect by the Buckeyes in 2021 and immediately became part of the receiver rotation in his freshman season. He has so far established himself as one of the most important players in Columbus with his superb contribution to the team.

Returning for his senior season means Emeka Egbuka will be one of the coveted wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's examine how high he can go in the draft next year.

Emeka Egbuka NFL Draft projection

Emeka Egbuka possesses impressive footwork and route-running skills, which makes him highly efficient on the gridiron. He also showcases exceptional speed before and after the catch, which could position him as one of the fastest receivers in the entire 2025 draft class.

With solid body strength, he can evade tackles and exhibits impressive coordination with the ball, adeptly maneuvering his frame through opposition defense. His intensity as a runner after the catch, often breaking tackles with authority, makes him a reliable receiver.

Considering his performance over the last three seasons with Ohio State, Emeka Egbuka will undoubtedly be one of the top wide receiver picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. While he was projected as a second-round pick in 2024, he could move up the ladder to the first round next year.

Emeka Egbuka College Career so far

Egbuka made an early enrollment at Ohio State University in January 2021, opting out of his senior season in high school due to its postponement to the spring because of COVID-19. During his freshman year, he appeared in 11 games, recording nine receptions for 191 yards.

He became a starter for the Buckeyes in his sophomore year and had his best season to date. Egbuka recorded 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns. This earned the wide receiver a second-team All-Big Ten honors.

There was a downturn in his stats last season compared to his sophomore year as he was involved in lesser games due to an ankle injury. He appeared in 10 games for the Buckeyes, recording 41 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns. This probably played a role in his return for his senior season.

