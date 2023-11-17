Emeka Egbuka NFL Draft projection: Where will the Ohio State WR land in 2024? 

Emeka Egbuka has grabbed headlines with his solid performances for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2023 college football season. The wideout has recorded 344 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions across seven games.

Egbuka's consistent outings have helped the Buckeyes to the summit of the B10 East with a 10-0 record. It will also be interesting to see how he fares for the remainder of the season.

Notably, Egbuka is eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft. Moreover, fans have been curious to learn in which round he could get picked next year.

A look at Emeka Egbuka's strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

At 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, Egbuka has the physicality to play in the big league. He is an elite athlete who has the ability to drive strongly and break a tackle after making a catch.

Egbuka also has the upper body strength to squirm out of tackles and hold off opponents. He is a smooth runner and can operate on all levels of the field.

Another key attribute of Egbuka is his quick change of direction which makes him a terror to defend against.

Weaknesses

Despite most of his exceptional attributes, Egbuka has not fully shown he can win on the outside against man coverage. It's an area that he can improve on moving forward.

Moreover, Egbuka isn't the best when it comes to contested catches downfield. He also has to be more consistent with his performances against teams that have a strong defensive unit.

Emeka Egbuka's 2024 NFL draft projection

As per many fans and analysts, Egbuka is regarded as a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, there are also suggestions that the Ohio State star could go early in the first round.

Egbuka has the size-speed combination that NFL teams look for in an elite wide receiver. Over that, he has a high ceiling and could work well under the right guidance.

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams are among some of the teams that have reportedly shown interest in Egbuka.