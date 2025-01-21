"Emmanuel Acho owes that man an apology": Ohio State fans go wild as Will Howard breaks CFP natty record

Ohio State Buckeyes fans erupted as quarterback Will Howard delivered a record-breaking performance during the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Howard not only led the Buckeyes to a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame but also etched his name in the history books with a flawless start.

On Monday night, Howard completed his first 13 consecutive passes, breaking Mac Jones' record of 12 from Alabama's 2021 title game. His accuracy and composure were unmatched, especially in the first half, when he led the Buckeyes to a commanding lead.

Despite his heroics, Howard faced harsh criticism in the weeks leading up to the game. Texas alum Emmanuel Acho stirred controversy with his bold statement on The Facility:

“Ohio State has the worst remaining quarterback in Will Howard. Period.”

Fans were quick to defend Howard:

“Emmanuel Acho owes that man an apology. He won’t do it, but still...”

Former college quarterback Malik Zaire also came under fire for his past remarks. Zaire previously tweeted:

"All the great QBs Ohio State has had the last 15 yrs and Howard is def the worst one by far and ostate fans are trying to convince me that he’s gonna lead them to the chip?!?! Lmao ok,” he wrote. I’d even take the OG Jalin Marshall at QB before Howard!!!!!!!!!"

In response to Howard's performance, one fan wrote:

“I am sure Malik Zaire would like to apologize.”

“Emmanuel Acho you have some explaining to do,” one wrote.

“Paging @MalikZaire8…,” another wrote.

“Wonder what Kyle McCord is doing tonight?,” one wrote.

“@EmmanuelAcho @MalikZaire8 clown and clown,” one wrote.

QB Will Howard proved he was more than capable of rising to the occasion

Buckeyes QB Will Howard’s record-breaking streak began with a 20-yard strike to Carnell Tate on a third-and-7 play. He surpassed the record with a 15-yard completion to Jeremiah Smith. The streak ended when Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts broke up a pass intended for TreVeyon Henderson near the goal line.

Howard’s poise under pressure and record-setting performance silenced his doubters and cemented his place in Ohio State lore. As the Buckeyes celebrated their national title, the quarterback proved he was more than capable of rising to the occasion.

