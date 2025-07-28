"Even cancer couldn't stop his greatness" - CFB fans rally behind Deion Sanders after Colorado HC's successful battle with bladder tumor

Deion Sanders and his medical team held a press conference on Monday, July 28. The Colorado Buffaloes coach told reporters that he had bladder surgery after a tumor had been found in his body. Sanders revealed that his bladder has been removed to get rid of the cancerous tumor.The news sent shockwaves around the college football world. Here's what fans said on Instagram reacting to the situation:One fan said, &quot;Even cancer couldn’t stop his greatness.&quot;Even cancer couldn’t stop his greatnessAnother stated, &quot;Great news. Love to see it.&quot;One added, &quot;&quot;You can clap'…. 🤣🤣🤣 Coach Prime is still hilarious… so glad you are healing… 🙏🏾&quot;However, some comments weren't as supportive.One fan said, &quot;Why is this a press conference? This should be a private matter. Unless u saying you not gonna coach. Could of kept this to yourself.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoach Prime attended the press conference alongside Colorado athletic trainer Lauren Askevold and representatives from his doctor, Janet Kukreja. He stated that he lost 25 pounds during the ordeal, and &quot;can't pee like (he) used to pee.&quot;However, Sanders stated that he's grateful and is gearing up to start his third season as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.Deion Sanders wrote his will in MayDeion Sanders has always been open about his health challenges in the past. Coach Prime released a video late last night in which he spoke about his mindset during his recent health struggles.In the May 9 video shot by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., the Colorado Buffaloes head coach said:&quot;Mentally, emotionally, last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will. That is not easy at all, to think that you may not be here.&quot;However, just over a month after making the video, Deion Sanders was in attendance for the Big 12 Media Days. He spoke about a range of topics, including potential salary caps at the collegiate level and the quarterback situation in Colorado. He remains committed to leading the Buffaloes in the 2025 campaign.The Colorado Buffaloes will start the 2025 season with a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on 29th August.