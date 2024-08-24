Ex-Alabama HC recalls hilarious encounter with former Heisman trophy winner Mark Ingram II’s mom during recruitment

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Mark Ingram II spent three years together at the program. There, the former New Orleans Saints star ran for 3,261 yards and scored a total of 42 touchdowns. In his last year with the program, Ingram secured the 2010 Heisman Trophy, becoming the first of Nick Saban's four winners of the prestigious honor.

Mark Ingram II was named a four-star recruit in his final year of high school. He was Alabama's top target during the recruitment process owing to his impressive stats, as he rushed for 2,546 yards while scoring 38 touchdowns in his final two seasons.

During an appearance on "The Triple Option" podcast, Nick Saban shared a hilarious anecdote featuring Ingram and his mom during his recruitment process:

"I saw Mark on high school film and I thought, 'Man, this guy is one of the best backs in the country,'" Saban began. "...He was like our number one guy that we were going after.

"But what I was concerned about was, you know, when I was at Michigan State in the summertime, I was in charge of making sure everybody got eligible. You know, Mark's dad, 'Big Mark,' and Andre Rison were the two wideouts and they were not easy to track down all the time.

"So the only way I could track them down is, I knew Big Mark's girlfriend and I had her number, so I would call and find out where he was. So went I went into Mark [Ingram II]'s home, I was like, 'Man I don't know if Mark's mom is the girl I used to call at Michigan State.'

"So I sat there for two hours hoping it never came up and finally his mom started laughing at the end of the home visit and said, 'I was the girl you used to call.'"

Where is Mark Ingram II now?

The former Alabama star is the son of a New York Giants legend, Mark Ingram Sr. After spending three years with the Crimson Tide, Ingram II was chosen by the New Orleans Saints as the 28th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

Ingram II went on to play for eight seasons with the Saints and later moved on to join the Baltimore Ravens with a 3-year, $15 million deal in 2019. After spending one season with the Houston Texans, Ingram II went back to his roots in 2021 before announcing his retirement on July 6, 2023.

Similar to Nick Saban, Mark Ingram II has now decided to take on the role of an analyst with the Fox Sports "Big Noon Kickoff."

